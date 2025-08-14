“You’re exactly as I thought you would be”: Taylor Swift reveals her first impression of Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift Shares First Impression of Jason Kelce (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift talked about her first meeting with Jason Kelce and his family on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. She told the Philadelphia Eagles veteran and his brother, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, about the events that shaped her initial impression. During the chat, Swift remembered meeting Jason for the first time at the AFC Championship game in January 2024.

“I’ll always remember meeting you for the first time, Jason,” Taylor said.

To that, Jason asked,

“What was that first impression like? Did you know I was told to be on my best behavior?”

Taylor said Kylie (Kelce, Jason's wife) had to rein him in after a wild idea during the game.

“I did know that one of the first things I saw was you say to Kylie, ‘I was just shotgunning beers with the Bills Mafia, and I really want to go through one of the fire tables, I want to jump through it, I want to jump onto the flaming table,’” she recalled. “And she goes, ‘OK. Can we not do that right now?’”

“Since then, I’ve heard her say that exact thing to your 4-year-old,” she added.

“That’s a common phrase,” Jason responded.

Swift remarked that Jason and Kylie matched her expectations in personality and demeanor.

“So, I meet you, you’re exactly as I thought you would be, Kylie is exactly as I thought she would be just like the realest, the smartest, the coolest,” Taylor said. “You’re fantastic, obviously, you know that.”

Taylor Swift proves to Kelce kids that cats aren’t poisonous

Taylor Swift also talked about her meeting with Jason and Kylie's kids: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley. Swift shared a funny story that came from Jason's earlier remarks to his children about cats. Jason, who loves dogs, had told them that cats were "poisonous."

Swift, who has three cats called Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, chose to tackle the misunderstanding head-on during her visits. She discussed her method of letting the kids play with her cats, especially Benjamin, a Ragdoll breed known for its calm temperament and ability to tolerate handling.

“It was actually really a great challenge, because as soon as I got the kids around the cats, it was my goal to prove to them that they weren’t poisonous,” she said. “And there’s no better way to prove that than to just hand them Benjamin, my rag-doll cat who lets humans hold him like he’s a baby.”

The Grammy winner continued,

“The cats are so good with kids. They’re just like, ‘Meredith is here.’ I’m like, ‘Yup and you know what, she didn’t bite you at all, did she? And if she did bite you, she wouldn’t be poisonous.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not what our dad said.’”

The conversation on the podcast offered a glimpse into the dynamic between Swift, Jason, Kylie, and their children, as well as the informal, family-oriented atmosphere surrounding the Kelce household.