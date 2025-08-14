“We’re very deep in a sourdough obsession”: Taylor Swift opens up about her love for baking, reveals her recent sweet creations

Taylor Swift opens up about her love for baking (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift recently showed up on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. She talked about her life, pastimes, and her bond with the Kelce family. This was her first time appearing on the show, giving fans a glimpse into her interests outside of performing after finishing her Eras Tour in December 2024.

In the chat, Swift mentioned spending a lot more time at home. She talked about doing things like baking and sewing as a part of her everyday routine. Baking, in particular, has taken center stage for her. She even shared that she’s been experimenting with sourdough bread recipes like blueberry lemon, cinnamon swirl, and cinnamon raisin.

“Right now, we’re very deep in a sourdough obsession,” she said.

Taylor Swift reveals on New Heights podcast that she is currently obsessing over sourdough bread:



Taylor Swift said she’s been working on a unique treat called Funfetti sourdough, which she hopes will catch the interest of Jason Kelce’s kids—Wyatt, Ellie, Bennett, and baby Finn. She shared that the little ones enjoy colorful snacks and sprinkles, making this recipe a fun match for them.

“This one I’ve been workshopping for the girls, because they love everything rainbow: Funfetti sourdough,” Swift said.

Jason reacted with excitement to her idea when they talked about it.

Beyond baking, Swift also shared she has returned to sewing, a pastime she paused while on tour. She explained that her sewing projects often include children’s purses and baby blankets. Painting and cooking are also part of her current creative rotation. Swift described her interests as cycling through phases, with a new baking focus emerging every six months.

“I specialize in children’s purses and baby blankets. I love to paint. I love to cook,” she shared. “I have a different baking obsession every six months.”

Taylor Swift strengthens her bond with Travis Kelce’s family

The appearance touched on Taylor Swift’s connection with Travis Kelce’s family. After confirming their relationship in September 2023, she has hung out with his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, along with his brother Jason and Jason’s wife, Kylie. The families have spent time together at Chiefs games and private get-togethers like holiday events.

Reports from early 2024 described Swift as fitting seamlessly into the Kelce family’s dynamic, participating in activities and social occasions alongside them. Insiders shared that Travis appreciates how close his girlfriend is with his family.

The Kelce family has shared kind words about Swift in public appearances. In February 2024, Jason told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe that she’s an "awesome, down-to-earth, genuine person.”

Taylor Swift didn’t just stick to her personal life. She also talked about her upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to come out in October. This album kicks off her next music phase after the massive Eras Tour that took her around the world.