Taylor Swift fan theory suggests "The Life Of A Showgirl" deluxe version has an additional track named "Violet" after the Shiny Bug edition release

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift performs during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift had announced her upcoming album The Life Of A Showgirl, on August 12 on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast. About a week after the announcement of the album, a new fan theory has surfaced on social media platforms. The theory is related to an additional track called Violet.

The speculations arose after some fans pointed out hints that indicated the possibility of an additional track. In one of the tweets posted by an X user with the account handle (@_sneebus), the user wrote,

"Not sure if anyone else noticed this but in the descriptions of the deluxe cds of #TheLifeofaShowgirl there are certain words in quotes. All of them are known song titles except 'Violet'."

Not sure if anyone else noticed this but in the descriptions of the deluxe cds of #TheLifeofaShowgirl there are certain words in quotes. All of them are known song titles except “Violet”.



I don’t count “Taylor Swift” because it’s quoting what’s on the engraving#TS12 pic.twitter.com/3DzeuV00Sq — amelia bedelia (@_sneebus) August 14, 2025

The tweet came with a few images in which the user has highlighted the "certain words" which were "Violet", "Wood", "Opalite", and "Actually Romantic". While three out of the four words were the titles of three tracks that have already been revealed, "Violet" seemed like an odd one out. This made the user speculate that this could be an extra song from the album.

The tracklist of the album contains: The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Actually Romantic, Wish List, Ruin the Friendship, Wood, Cancelled!, Honey, and The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter).

Despite the speculations, no confirmation about the same has been dropped by Taylor Swift as of now. Thus, it couldn't be stated for sure that there would be an extra track on the album.

Vinyl editions of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl were sold out within an hour

Only 55 minutes after release, Taylor Swift's new vinyl variants for 'The Life of a Showgirl' have sold out. pic.twitter.com/FSf9k2NXvU — Pop Vinyl Alerts (@popvinylalerts) August 18, 2025

Fans had already been extremely excited about the release of the upcoming album. According to India Today, two new vinyl editions released by the pop singer sold out within an hour on Monday, August 18, 2025. The records were reportedly a part of "The Shiny Bug Collection."

While Taylor Swift's website stated that the collection would be available for about 48 hours, both versions sold out in just sixty minutes. The actual difference between the two versions was that one was a "violet shimmer marbled" edition, while the other was a "wintergreen and onyx marbled" variant.

The outlet had further confirmed that these versions were promoted to be a one-time thing. So, fans who failed to get their hands on these might have just been out of luck.

Over time, several speculations had been made amongst fans surrounding the album. The speculations and assumptions were often regarding the theme of the album as well as the production. It was later clarified that the production was handled by Max Martin as well as Shellback. As previously stated, Sabrina Carpenter will also be a part of one song from the upcoming project.

The pop singer's upcoming album is set to be released on October 3 of this year. The Life Of A Showgirl will be Taylor Swift's first album since she regained control of her music. Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness the pop star's studio album.