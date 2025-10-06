“Ate tew much wagyu & ramen”: Latto seemingly shuts down pregnancy speculation following Force Fest performance

Latto Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Force Fest Performance (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Atlanta rapper Latto has responded to pregnancy rumors that started circulating after her Force Fest performance in Japan. Following the event, fans noticed what they believed to be a baby bump and shared their theories on social media. Photos and videos of Latto performing in a striped ruffled top and lace leggings, which exposed her midsection, fueled the chatter on X (Twitter).

A few hours after these rumors gained momentum, Latto seemed to address them in a joking way. She posted a bunch of photos on Instagram with the caption, “I ate tew much wagyu & ramen,” shutting down the idea that she might be pregnant. Her cheeky response gave fans a clearer picture while staying true to her laid-back style when dealing with public gossip.

Latto responds to 21 Savage relationship rumors while prioritizing career

The attention on Latto’s personal life, particularly her relationship with rapper 21 Savage, has been ongoing for years. The two avoid sharing details, but fans and the media often guess about their relationship. Their work together has added to the buzz.

In March 2022, Latto dropped her track “Wheelie” with 21 Savage after her hit song “Big Energy” made its way into the Billboard Hot 100’s top 20. Around then, 21 Savage tried to shut down the dating rumors. During a Clubhouse chat, he said, “I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend.”

Fans began speculating more when they saw a tattoo behind Latto’s ear with the word “Shéyaa,” which many think refers to Savage’s real name, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

By May 2023, stories came out saying Latto’s team had asked Hollywood Unlocked journalist Jason Lee to take down a post about the tattoo. Lee said they reached out to him, but his team refused to take it down even though there was an offer involved.

The rumors concerning her personal life and relationship with 21 Savage have been numerous, whereas Latto has remained focused on her profession and her image in the world. When TMZ questioned her whether she was irritated by the continuous coverage of her relationship she responded in a brief manner by saying,

“Nope! My man, my man, my man!”

Latto’s response effectively put pregnancy rumors to rest while keeping the focus on her music and performances.