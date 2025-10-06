What happened between Latto and Nicki Minaj? Beef explored as ‘Big Energy’ rapper addresses rekindling possibilities

Latto and Nicki Minaj feud explored (Image via Getty)

The long-standing feud between rappers Nicki Minaj and Latto has once again caught the public’s attention after the “Big Energy” artist hinted at the possibility of reconciliation. During a recent airing of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Latto reflected on her past feud with Minaj and shared that she’d be down to call things even.

Nicki Minaj and Latto’s feud started in October 2022 after Minaj took issue with the Recording Academy‘s decision to change her hit “Super Freaky Girl” from rap to pop for Grammy voting. Minaj went on Instagram Live to complain that this move was “not fair” and, more nebulous still, “doesn’t make sense.”

“If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song, what genre is ‘Big Energy?'" Minaj asked, pointing out that Dr. Luke and Vaughn Oliver produced both tracks. She added, "They stay moving the goal post when it comes to me."

The remarks by Minaj were among more wide-ranging criticisms of how the awards group distinguishes rap and pop music. She cited other artists like Drake, Doja Cat and Post Malone, suggesting these kinds of changes often leave some musicians behind. But her many references to Latto — both straight-up and implied — caught the eye of fans who saw the comments as a personal dig.

Latto, in the midst of celebrating her American Music Awards nominations, seemed upset by the public's intense focus.

"Damn I can't win for losing… all these awards/noms I can't even celebrate," she wrote on Twitter.

This created an extended battle of words between the two rappers online. They were sharing tweets, screenshots, and even private recordings with other performers such as Azealia Banks, Erica Banks, and others taking part. After hours of online confrontation, Minaj deleted her posts directed at Latto, leaving her a video of Whitney Houston laughing, which fans regarded as the informal close to the online fight.

Latto opens up about possible reconciliation with Nicki Minaj

Nearly three years after their public feud, Latto addressed the incident during her October 5 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked if she could see herself ever making peace with Nicki Minaj, Latto offered a calm but optimistic answer.

"Yeah, I’m open to you know, rekindling with anybody," she said, hinting that time might have changed her view.

Before talking about Minaj, Latto also opened up about making peace with fellow rapper Ice Spice. She said,

"Her team reached out to my team… we figured it out. At first, I was like mmh, but then I was like hmm."

While Minaj has not responded to Latto’s recent comments, the rapper’s statements marked her first public acknowledgment of being open to reconciling with Minaj since their 2022 dispute.