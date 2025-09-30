"Publicly claiming a married man is sooo crazy": Netizens react as Latto reportedly confirms 21 Savage relationship, calls him her "husband"

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 6: Latto performs during the Super Saturday Concert during the 2024 Womens Final Four at Public Hall on April 6, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brendall O'Banon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Latto has publicly confirmed her relationship with 21 Savage. The rapper spoke to TMZ on Monday, September 29, saying she was going to dinner in New York City with her "husband."

When asked if she was tired of folks asking about her man, Latto gave a big smile, said, "No," and then pointed to 21 Savage, and said with joy, "My man, my man, my man, my man."

Even though talks about them have been around since December 2020, they had not spoken much about their love until now.

Latto drops Wheelie with 21 Savage amid dating rumors, stays private about personal life Latto released her single Wheelie with 21 Savage in March 2022, just days after her hit song, Big Energy, had climbed into the top 20 of the Hot 100 by Billboard. The suggestion of a potential relationship between the two musicians was soon floating around, but Savage denied it in a Clubhouse mini-session, saying, "I do not have a celebrity girlfriend." Speculation increased when fans noticed a tattoo on the back of Latto's ear that appeared to allude to the real name of 21 Savage, Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. In May 2023, Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked provided an account that Latto had reached out to him to remove a photo of the tattoo, which he eventually declined. As of August 2024, Latto still kept her personal life private, telling Apple Music's Ebro Darden, "The internet knows not a got-damn thing... listen to music and you know what you need to know." What do the netizens say? As soon as the video went viral, netizens were buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions: "Publicly claiming a married man is sooo crazy," a user commented. "So shes sister wives with 21 savage wife??," another user commented.

"She about to be deep in emotional turmoil pretty soon. She literally with a nig*a named 21 SAVAGE that wrote the song "No Heart," a netizen expressed.

"21 Savage really went from 'a lot' to LattoThe math is finally mathing," another netizen commented.

"Wow guess 21 just upgraded from rapper to full time husband overnight," a user wrote.

