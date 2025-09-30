"Publicly claiming a married man is sooo crazy": Netizens react as Latto reportedly confirms 21 Savage relationship, calls him her "husband"

Latto has publicly confirmed her relationship with 21 Savage. The rapper spoke to TMZ on Monday, September 29, saying she was going to dinner in New York City with her "husband."
When asked if she was tired of folks asking about her man, Latto gave a big smile, said, "No," and then pointed to 21 Savage, and said with joy, "My man, my man, my man, my man."
Even though talks about them have been around since December 2020, they had not spoken much about their love until now.
"She about to be deep in emotional turmoil pretty soon. She literally with a nig*a named 21 SAVAGE that wrote the song "No Heart," a netizen expressed.
"21 Savage really went from 'a lot' to LattoThe math is finally mathing," another netizen commented.
"Wow guess 21 just upgraded from rapper to full time husband overnight," a user wrote.
Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!
TOPICS: Latto