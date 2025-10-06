What is Tawana Brawley hoax? Trump slams Al Sharpton as he demands FCC investigation over 1987 incident

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Al Sharpton attends during 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Donald Trump blasted his long-time critic, Reverend Al Sharpton, in his recent Truth Social post. In his rant, the incumbent US President claimed to have known the civil rights activist and TV personality for many years and added:

“He was a major ‘TRUMP’ fan. He’d ask me to go to his fake Rallies all the time, because I brought BIG Crowds, and he couldn’t get anybody to come without me.”

Trump wrote about Al Sharpton’s role in the Tawana Brawley hoax, and labeled it as “one of the worst Low Level Scams in History.” He also claimed that the controversy set the activist back “big time.”

For those unaware, the hoax mentioned by Trump refers to a 1987 case of fake rape allegations made by a 15-year-old, Tawana Brawley. The teenager was found in a trash bag covered in feces near her home in Wappingers Falls, New York. The then-15-year-old was partially undressed, with racial slurs and KKK scrawled over her body.

Brawley, who had been missing for four days, alleged that she was abducted and raped by six white men. After the accusations surfaced, Al Sharpton became one of Tawana’s representatives and advisers, along with attorneys Alton H. Maddox Jr. and C. Vernon Mason.

The activist later accused two law enforcement officials of being two of the suspects. According to The New York Post, Al Sharpton said in a press conference:

“We have the facts and the evidence that an assistant district attorney and a state trooper did this.”

Per the NYT, he called the then-New York Governor Mario M. Cuomo a racist.

Tawana Brawley’s allegations turned out to be fake, leading to a defamation lawsuit against Al Sharpton

According to The New York Times, a grand jury inquiry concluded that the 15-year-old fabricated her story of abduction and sexual abuse. In April 1989, a former boyfriend of Brawley claimed in a conversation with New York Newsday that she had fabricated the allegations to avoid punishment by her mother’s partner.

However, Al Sharpton had named a Dutchess County assistant district attorney, Steven A. Pagones, as one of the suspects. After Pagones’ name was cleared, he sued the activist, Brawley, Mason, and Maddox for defamation and won the lawsuit in 1998. Years later, while speaking to Retro Report, Al Sharpton remarked on the Tawana Brawley hoax in 2013:

“Whatever happened, you’re dealing with a minor who was missing four days. So it’s clear that something wrong happened.”

The US President mentioned the case recently to criticize the TV personality on Truth Social.

Trump recommends a probe into NBC News over employing Al Sharpton after the Tawana Brawley hoax

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 07:19 PM EST 10/05/25



I knew Al Sharpton for many years, not that it matters, but he was a major “TRUMP” fan. He’d ask me to go to his fake Rallies all the time, because I brought BIG Crowds, and he couldn’t get anybody to come without me. Then… pic.twitter.com/O9JzIofuAf — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 6, 2025

In a recent Truth Social rant, the current US President blasted Rev. Al Sharpton for his role in the Tawana Brawley hoax. Trump noted how the case led to a decline in the activist’s career, before Brian Roberts hired him. He wrote:

“Then he got to know Brian Roberts, Chairman of Fake News NBC, who gave him what would become one of the Lowest Rated Shows in Television History. Roberts is afraid to take him off because it wouldn’t be ‘Politically Correct.’”

Trump mentioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and recommended an investigation into NBC News. He posted:

“This [Al Sharpton’s hiring after the Tawana Brawley hoax] is just one of the many reasons that the Federal Communications Commission should look into the license of NBC.”

Trump also called NBC for its “almost exclusively positive Democrat content.” He also questioned ABC News for being “97% negative to Republicans!”