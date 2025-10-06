Who is Kimberly Hebert’s ex-husband? Chester Gregory mourns death of Vice Principals actress

Kimberly Herbert (Image via Facebook/@ChesterGregory)

Big Bang Theory star Kimberly Hébert Gregory has passed away at the age of 52. The news was announced by Kimberly's ex-husband, Chester Gregory on October 4. The cause of her death is yet unknown.

"Kimberly Hébert Gregory / You Were Brilliance Embodied, / A Black Woman Whose Mind Lit Every Room, / Whose Presence Carried Both Fire And Grace. You Taught Us Lessons In Courage, / In Artistry, In Resilience, / And In How To Keep Showing Up, / Even When Life Demanded More Than Its Share. Through Our Best/ Through Our Greatest Challenges/ What Remained Was Love, Respect/ And A Bond No Storm Could Break," he wrote on his official Instagram account.

He further expressed his respect for his ex-wife, writing that she was "much more than ex-wife," calling her his friend and the mother of their son.

"Through Him [their son], Your Brilliance Will Never Fade / Through Him, Your Laughter Will Always Resound / Thank You, Kimberly / For Every Chapter We Shared / Your Story Was Never Defined By The Battle / But By The Beauty You Carried Through It. Rest In Power, Rest In Peace, Rest In The Eternal Knowing That You Are Loved / Always. Kim… You Did Good," he continued.

Meanwhile, the comment section of the post was also flooded with condolences following Kimberly's passing.

"My prayers and condolences. May God continue to comfort and give u strength at this precious time. What a beautiful tribute. Thank u for sharing. May Kimberly rest in paradise. 🙏" one user wrote.

"Oh my; This is a ((((HUGE)))) loss for the Chicago acting community. She left some memorable 💎's on the stage, and I've always admired her work. May The Most High welcome her into his Kingdom, as she joins the ancestors‼️🙏🏿🕊✨️🎭" another user commented.

"So sorry to hear this. I went to high school with Kim and loved seeing her name and face randomly pop up on shows. May her memory be but a blessing," another user said.

Born on December 7, 1972, in Houston, Texas, USA, Kimberly Hebert Gregory appeared in several TV shows and movies, including the HBO show Vice Principals, Gossip Girl, Private Practice, The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She married Chester Gregory in 1998; however, the exact date of their divorce is unclear.

Keep reading to learn more about Chester Gregory.

Who is Kimberly Hebert’s ex-husband, Chester Gregory?

Born on December 10, 1972, in Gary, Indiana, USA, Chester Gregory is an actor, singer, and producer. Gregory began admiring Michael Jackson, Gregory Hines, and Sammy Davis, Jr. from an early age, he told The Columbia Chronicle.

"I got such joy out of performing, I knew that was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life. Singing, dancing and acting all fell under the performance wing for me, and I started doing city talent shows and children’s theater," he added.

According to the website, his mother prompted him to audition for Emerson School for Visual and Performing Arts in Gary, where he completed high school. He studied musical theatre at Columbia College Chicago. Graduating in 1995, he later taught theatre classes for six years before landing his first musical role as Seaweed in Hairspray.

Also known as C.H.E.S.S., Gregory further shared that after "two and a half years of touring with Hairspray," he auditioned for Broadway’s Disney production of Tarzan and landed the role of Terk.

In 2000, he was awarded the Joseph Jefferson Award for Actor in a Revue for The Jackie Wilson Story at the Black Ensemble Theater in Chicago, Illinois.

In addition to his diverse roles in theatre, TV shows, and movies, he also dropped his R&B album RETRO(GRADE) in 2023.