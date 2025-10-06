What happened to Kiki Montgomery? All about David Montgomery’s siblings

David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after a win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The tale of David Montgomery, the running back for the Detroit Lions, is fraught with extreme suffering. While his explosive runs on the football field have made him a quality player, his home life has been affected by the challenges of his siblings and, most especially, his sister, Kiki Montgomery, and an older half-brother, Maceo Feltha.

In February 2024, David Montgomery's sister, Kiki, was the victim of a serious car accident that resulted in her being paralyzed from the neck down. She never regained her ability to move like she used to, which shocked David and changed his outlook on life and career.

David has said that the experience of Kiki being paralyzed was difficult for the family to bear, but it has also served a great purpose that encourages and inspires him.

This moment between David Montgomery & his sister is AMAZING 💙 pic.twitter.com/gW46YdyFeW — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) October 5, 2025

He admitted that watching his sister fight through such an experience made him think he couldn't be soft or complain about things that are unimportant in comparison.

"My sister don’t get to walk. Like, why is it fair for me to quit? … I’m healthy. But my sister would die to have the opportunity to just walk. So, like, it’s so much bigger than me, and I realize that," he said in an interview (via MSN).

One of the most touching moments of the journey came during the 2024 NFL season when the Lions went to Paycor Stadium to play the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the first game since the injury that Kiki was able to attend in person, and during that game, David Montgomery scored two touchdowns.

After the game, David publicly recognized the Bengals organization for working with him to get Kiki on the field to share in that special moment. which illustrated just how important Kiki is to him and to his life. Additionally, Kiki is a mother to David's nephew, Yhzrah, who is also battling health issues.

A look into David Montgomery's brother Maceo Feltha

Years earlier, David Montgomery's family life had also been impacted by his older half-brother, Maceo Feltha, being incarcerated. In the summer of 2015, when David was nearly 18, Feltha was arrested and, eventually, convicted of murder in connection with what was called a bad drug deal. He would be sentenced to a prison term of 15 years to life in prison.

At that time, David was said to have thought about his brother on most days, and early on in his career, he would send him money when he could for the prison commissary.

POWERFUL: #Lions star running back David Montgomery says he is MOTIVATED by his sister who is unable to walk and nephew who BEAT cancer.



“My entire family looks at me as the one. my sister don’t get to walk. Like why is it fair for me to quit?”



Montgomery has struggled with… pic.twitter.com/j1w9Qs8mTg — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 26, 2025

While the nature of their relationship in recent years is a little murkier based on the available reports, this event constituted a major, difficult part of his family's past.

Despite these challenges, David Montgomery has pointed to his family as his reason for working hard. The endurance of his sister Kiki and the memory of his brother's situation have formed a mindset that motivates the never-quit mentality he shows every time he plays.