Influencer Nick Sortor seen getting attacked, his American flag being snatched by Antifa-affiliated activists in viral video

On Monday, October 6, a new video of conservative influencer, Nick Sortor, surfaced online.

In the one minute and half long clip on X, Sortor is captured walking on the sidewalk, holding the American flag he had previously rescued in his hands as he is tackled by a group of Antifa activities and anti-ICE protestors (as the caption describes them).

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as journalist @nicksortor gets physically attacked by a group of Antifa-affiliated activists and anti-ICE protesters in Portland. Video shows multiple individuals forcefully pushing Nick and snatching the American flag he had rescued just a few nights earlier.… pic.twitter.com/rA9DJ0pHJp — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 6, 2025

The people gather around Sortor and block his path as he continues to ask them: "Get out of my way, this is a sidewalk". He then says to the camera:

"You're no longer allowed to walk down the sidewalk in Portland, or else you're gonna get jumped and pushed and shoved and assaulted. We got it live, right?"

Seconds later, the activists surrounding him pushed him off the sidewalk as one of them snatched his flag. Sortor then ran back and retrieved the flag as the rest of them continued to shout at the camera. The video comes weeks after Nick Sortor was arrested in Portland.

Nick Sortor said he was arrested for "being a conservative"

​Two days after Nick Sortor was arrested in Portland, the influencer appeared on Fox News on Saturday, October 4, where he recounted the incident, saying:

"They say when they make arrests based on observed behavior. I believe, in these circumstances, that 'observed behavior' was being a conservative, if I’m being totally honest with you. You saw the video, there was another video that came out yesterday showing a close up of what happened."

Nick told the reporter he only walked to the Portland police to calm down, and not to report anyone, and was arrested 7-8 minutes later despite that. Sortor added:

"Nobody, even my biggest detractors, cannot take that video and say I was the aggressor in that situation, simply trying to walk down the sidewalk with my camera."

Sortot also criticized the Portland police chose not to arrest the "violent mob members" who where ravaging the community, but a journalist "who was there trying to document the chaos". ​

While Nick Sortor claims to have been arrested without appropriate reason, the officials and leaders in Portland have denied any claims of discrimination. Portlant Police Chief, Bob Day, said at a news conference on Friday:

"Last night, the arrests that we made, we made based upon probable cause, not based upon individuals. There is no political bias associated with our enforcement."

Meanwhile, Homeland Security seems dissatisfied with their answer, with Kristi Noem announcing that federal agents would be sent to Portland to investigate into the circumstances that led to Nick Sortor's arrest.