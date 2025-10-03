Conservative influencer Nick Sortor arrested by Portland police outside the ICE facility after clashing with Antifa

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 6: An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. New York City has provided sanctuary to over 46,000 asylum seekers since 2013, when the city passed a law prohibiting city agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement agencies unless there is a warrant for the person's arrest.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

On Friday, October 3, a video of Nick Sortor being handcuffed surfaced on social media, quickly going viral thereafter. Sortor was arrested by Portland Police in the Oregon City.

According to NewsWeek, the convservative influencer was present at a protest taking place outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. The Portland Police Bureau (PPI) has explained that they were moving in on an ongoing disorder and made three arrests from there, one of which was Sortor.

Breaking: Portland police just arrested Nick Sorter outside the ICE facility in Portland. He didn't seem to be doing anything. pic.twitter.com/g0SlwkLcDu — ミ★ 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘚𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘦𝘳𝘊𝘺𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘦™ ★彡 (@Mynewlife65) October 3, 2025

As conversative netizens are raising their voices for Nick Sortor's release, the Portland Police has not made any comments on the subject. Following the arrest, the PPI tweeted that they were "still monitoring the protest" and would make more arrests "for criminal activities" if they found it necessary.

Hours before his arrest, Nick Sortor tweeted the video of an Antifa militant who dumped red paint on Portland's ICE facility. Writing that the criminal was ultimately arrested, Sortor also joked about the fact that he was "VISIBLY SHAKING like a like a little girl" in custody, adding:

"These thugs are MUCH weaker than they pretend to be."

Nick's tweet has led to speculations that it could potentially have caused the same.

The arrest comes days after President Trump announced his intention to tackle Antifa's attacks on ICE in Portland in a Truth Social post. Trump posted last Saturday:

"I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists."

He concluded his post by authorizing "Full Force" to the troops if he deemed it necessary. Trump also addressed Portland's situation in another post earlier this week (on Wednesday, October 1) calling the city "a NEVER-ENDING DISASTER". He claimed that it was being run like a third-world country where law and order had no prevalance.

Trump Administration has successfully pressured Apple into getting rid of ICE tracking apps

Apple takes down ICE tracking apps after pressure from Department of Justice. pic.twitter.com/ZfB6jTDDBE — Followed By Feds (@FollowedByFeds) October 3, 2025

Nick Sortor's arrest comes after Apple announced that it was going to get rid of all the ICE-tracking apps - including ICEBlock - from its App Store.

According to CNBC News, it was Pam Bondi who pressured the tech giant to make that move, deeming it necessary amid the growing controversy around Trump's administration aggressively using ICE to enforce immigration law.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Apple said:

"We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps. Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store."

Per the media outlet, ICEBlock had more than 1 million downloads from App Store before it was taken down.

Pam Bondi also supported Apple's decision in a statement, claiming that the app was putting the ICE agents at risk and encouraging violence against law enforcement.