“Go get your own show”: Joseline Hernandez slams fan criticism over bullying dancers claims on Joseline Cabaret

Joseline Hernandez has been accused of aggressive behavior, bullying, and emotional manipulation towards the cast members (Image via Getty)

Rapper and tv personality Joseline Hernandez has recently responded to the criticism against her. Notably, the issue emerged from the allegations of aggressive behavior, bullying, and emotional manipulation towards the cast members of Joseline’s Cabaret. The incidents reportedly happened during the rehearsals of the sixth season of the show, released in August this year.

The reality TV star has now shared a post through X on October 6, 2025, with a video showing her talking to a group of girls. Joseline wrote in the caption that new episodes are scheduled to premiere on Zeus and added:



“I will never ever ever ever give yall h*es that satisfaction. Bi**h bye go get your own Show and then run it how you like until theN bi**h sh*t your fu**ing s*ut mouth. I will get all new h*es every chance again. This has always been about Joselines Cabaret not you s*uts. Get with the program or you are gone bye bye.”



Joseline Hernandez seemingly appeared angry as she spoke to the other girls. It featured her telling the girls that they should respect her and the show at the same time, adding that she would handle things the way she wants to.







Although the rapper and actress has not shared anything else, she replied to a few responses emerging from the latest video. One of them featured a user advising Joseline to show some respect to the women she was speaking to. The P-Valley star responded by writing that she expects to “grow” to have the conversation in a better way and added:



“Trust me they will eat me fu** my man take my show do my shows be me take my name literally everything I worked for. Not all of them but most of them. And unfortunately for them that will never happen.”



A few users were spotted sharing a similar opinion, with one of them telling Joseline that no one can take those things away from her that she has worked for a long time over the years. Joseline wrote in her response:



“If they su**ed better fu** Maybe I would.”



Premiere event for Joseline Hernandez’s show was held in August this year

As mentioned earlier, Joseline Hernandez’s show premiered on August 3, 2025. Notably, a premiere event was organized at the Inglewood, California-based Cinepolis IMAX the same month, as per Vibe magazine. Apart from the cast members, the event witnessed the presence of Zeus Network executives.

While Joseline also attended the premiere, there were other popular faces such as Erica Mena, Melissa Scott, Janeisha John, Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer, and many others. A preview of the sixth season was later screened for all the guests.

During the premiere, Joseline Hernandez also confirmed that the latest season will feature new choreography and certain things have been elevated, as stated by Atlanta Daily World. She continued by saying:



“The ladies are super excited, they’re amazing, they’re beautiful. They’re working very hard… The cabaret is the new thing. I’m the moment. I’ve always been the moment since 2012 and I’m here to stay.”



The Ponce, Puerto Rico native has also appeared on Two Ways with Erica Mena as a supporting cast member this year.