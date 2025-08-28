Streamer Valkyrae opens up on how she tackles critics and focuses on success

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, during day two of Web Summit Vancouver 2025 at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada (Image via Getty)

Streamer and entrepreneur Rachell Hofstetter, more famously known as Valkyrae, has her plate full with multi-platform streaming, podcasting and leading her media company Hihi Studios these days. Hofstetter, who also co-owns gaming organization 100 Thieves, recently became candid about how she navigates the content creation space as a female streamer, and what strategies she makes use of to remain focused on her success.

Hofstetter celebrated her 10-year streaming anniversary earlier this year. As a female content creator with heaps of experience, Valkyrae, during a recent conversation with Dexerto, shared,

“ I’ve been here for a long time. I’ve been gaming my whole life. It’s a hobby. I enjoy it. I love it. And then when I started streaming, obviously you get a barrage of every horrible comment you’ll ever see.”

Valkyrae shares how she tunes out hate online

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, who joined 100 Thieves in 2018 as the organization’s first female streamer, rose rapidly to become the most viewed female streamer of 2020. With her success, however, the streamer notes that there is no shortage of the hate that she receives online. In her interview with Dexerto, Hofstetter explained,

“They’ll be spreading slander and lies, and they’ll be calling you the worst things. At the end of the day, if I were to listen to these people telling me to not do this and that I suck and that I’m a fake gamer, then I wouldn’t be where I am today. And this is why I continue to do be online, is to show people that.”

Hofstetter emphasized the importance of people close to her that she chooses to trust, and how focusing on their opinion keeps her grounded in the face of all the hateful comments online. As per Dexerto, the streamer added,

“Honestly, you have to ignore that vocal minority. I feel like the only people who’s opinion of you that you should worry about are people that you’re close to, your friends. What are they saying?”

Hofstetter also doubled down on the importance of perspective. Noting that netizens who often post disrespectful comments could themselves be troubled, Hofstetter shared that she chooses to work towards things that make her happy. According to Dexerto, she said,

“These people don’t know you. They’re projecting whatever it is they’re going through. Maybe it’s a tough time and it’s an outlet for them. Just do what makes you happy, because this is your one life you’re gonna live.”

About Valkyrae’s recent media initiatives

Rachell Hofstetter has been taking important strides in the creator-led media environment. With the founding of her media house, Hihi Studios, alongside Kai Gayoso of Range Media, Valkyrae is introducing fans to her first animated series, Bad Influence.

According to Variety, the sci-fi thriller boasts of an enigmatic female lead named Nel who becomes a part of a rebel group threatening to break apart the narrative being propagated by Weisshorn, a surveillance city.

As per Cosmopolitan, Hofstetter spoke about the series and said,

“Bad Influence is weird, wild, and full of heart - and I’m so proud of it. Even if you’ve never read a comic in your life, trust me - once you start scrolling, you’ll be hooked.”

Episodes of Bad Influence are available on the Webtoon platform. Meanwhile Valkyrae herself recently joined QTCinderella’s podcast, Wine About It as co-host.