“The most well trained & best big baby”: Valkyrae comes to HasanAbi’s rescue amid ongoing backlash for animal abuse

Valkyrae Defends Hasan Piker Amid “CollarGate” Controversy (Photo By Sam Barnes/Web Summit via Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker, popularly known as HasanAbi, has found support from fellow streamer Valkyrae following online backlash over allegations that he used a shock collar on his dog, Kaya, during a livestream. This controversy, dubbed "CollarGate," started when a popular video showed Kaya crying off-screen. This led viewers to speculate that Piker had activated a shock collar when the camera wasn't pointing at him.

Piker addressed these spreading claims with a touch of humor:

“Yes, I am incredibly abusive, to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet.”

He later clarified that Kaya had yelped because of an accident. He said she "accidentally clipped herself while getting off the bed," which caused the noise heard in the viral clip.

As backlash grew on social media, Valkyrae stepped up to support Piker, sharing her thoughts on the matter during a live broadcast. She portrayed Kaya as "the most loved & spoiled & just the most well trained & best big baby," suggesting that the public's anger seemed misdirected.

Valkyrae comments on CollarGate



“I can verify that Kaya is most loved & spoiled & just the most well trained & best big baby..u would think this kind of outrage u would have seen toward the gen*cide..priorities in this world aren’t where they should be” pic.twitter.com/q4iM2Yij4Y — yeet (@Awk20000) October 10, 2025

Valkyrae reflects on public outrage and defends Hasan Piker’s bond with Kaya

In her stream, Valkyrae shared her views on the video clip and her interactions with Piker and Kaya. She said,

"Oh, yes, I have seen, I have seen the Kaya, the Kaya stuff. And let me tell you. Kaya is, well, first of all, the clip did look horrible. The clip was really bad. It was so bad. And it's understandable why everyone was freaking out about it.”

Acknowledging the public reaction, she added,

"You would think that this kind of outrage, we would have seen it towards like the genocide and stuff, but, this priorities in this world are not where they should be. It's her mentality. I mean, I think from the clip, it's understandable why people were very concerned. But just knowing Hassan and knowing, like how I've been around Kaya a lot in him, and I just like know that he would never, ever abuse. Kaya.”

As the conversation continues on social media, both creators have attempted to clarify the situation. They're asking people not to jump to conclusions based on short clips that are circulating online, which don't show the full picture.