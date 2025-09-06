When will Inside: USA air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Rachell Hofstetter, Creator, Valkyrae, on centre stage during day two of Web Summit Vancouver 2025 at Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada (Image via Getty).

Inside: USA will be premiering on Netflix on September 21, 2025. The first four episodes are going to be released on the premiere day of the show. After this, the next 3 episodes will be released on September 24, 2025. And the show will come up with its final two episodes on September 28, 2025. Inside: USA is created by a group of creative people called the Sidemen. These Sidemen are Ethan “Behzinga” Payne, Harry “W2S” Lewis, Joshua, “Zerkaa” Bradley, Olajide “KSI” Olatunji, Simon “Miniminter” Minter, Tobi “TBJZL” Brown, and Vikram “Vikkstar123” Barn.

Inside: USA has a mix of the chaos of reality TV and the rawness of the internet culture. It is a very unique blend of several genres that leads to a fast-paced, chaotic, competitive, and unpredictable TV show. The concept of the show is developed in such a way that it puts the competitors under psychological pressure. It tests their willpower and the strategies they have come up with.

The first season of Inside was released on YouTube in 2024. Further, the popularity of the show led it to release the second season on Netflix in March 2025. Whereas the third season of Inside is now coming up with the US version, with the name Inside: USA. The first two seasons of Inside can be streamed on Netflix.

More about Inside: USA

The concept of the show is to put 12 famous internet personalities under one roof for one week. These competitors would be creators or social media influencers, or people related to the creative field on social media. These 12 will be called the Insiders. They will have to compete with each other to win the one-million-dollar cash prize. But the twist here is that they will enter the house with nothing, and they will have to buy every small thing they need in day-to-day life. Now, the money they are buying their needful things will be deducted from the funds of 1 million dollars.

Every time they fail to do a task or any challenge, the money will be deducted from the final cash prize fund. This is the concept of the show. The Insiders will have to go through regular challenges, various secret missions, and unpredictable eliminations. The one insider who successfully goes through all these will win the final cash prize. Whatever the remaining amount will be after the deductions of the expenses of his/her inside the house, will be the final cash prize.

The insiders will be buying these things from The Store. This is the element where the self-control of the insiders will be tested. As The Store has prices that go as high as $500 for a coffee, and pillows for $2000. It's up to the insider if they want to spend their money on these luxurious items or are willing to win it as a final prize.

Inside: USA will be hosted by streamer and YouTuber Valkyrae and the content creator and streamer Fanum.

About the hosts: Valkyrae and Fanum

Valkyrae, also known as Rachell Marie Hofstetter, is a YouTube gaming streamer and content creator. She has been hosting several Fortnite showdowns, and this led her to fame and success in 2018. Further, she went on to win the Game Award: Content Creator of the year and Streamy Awards: Best Live Streamer in 2020.

Fanum is a comedian, streamer, and content creator. While maintaining balance in various genres. Fanum went on to win the Breakout Streamer of the Year at the 13th streaming awards. He is a known face of Inside, from the original YouTube version.

Stay tuned for more updates.