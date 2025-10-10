What did Ryan Clark say? ESPN hosts apologize for Kyren Lacy comments as police explain alleged role in fatal car crash

Kyren Lacy #2 of the LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the UCLA Bruins at Tiger Stadium on September 21, 2024, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Image via Getty)

Ryan Clark has released an apology for his previous comments regarding the Kyren Lacy and Herman Hall situation. For context, Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle after he allegedly caused a car accident in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, on December 17, 2024. The incident killed 78-year-old Herman Hall and left two others injured, per CNN.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office's records, Kyren was released in January on $151,000 bail. The police records mentioned that Lacy was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger "recklessly" while passing other cars at a "high rate of speed."

Describing the collision, the authorities mentioned:

"As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger."

They added:

"As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento."

Authorities also stated that "Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash" following the crash. However, on April 12, Lacy died by a self-inflicted gunshot, two days before he was set to face a grand jury hearing.

Meanwhile, Ryan Clark's remarks in support of Lacy came after the former football player's attorney, Matt Ory, told TV station HTV10 that his car was "72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact."

Defending Lacy on Oct. 6 on "SportsCenter" following Monday Night Football, Ryan said:

"We can never repair or replace the pain that his parents have to feel and his loved ones have to feel, but we can say his name. There were so many stations that ran with the fact that he was being investigated, so I wanted to make sure, here with Scott (Van Pelt), we can say that he was an innocent man and at least know that he has that as he rests."

Shoutout to Ryan Clark for speaking up about Kyren Lacy’s innocence on Monday Night Football



Props to ESPN for giving him the platform to do it.



pic.twitter.com/E8ECB81gmX — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 7, 2025

However, on Thursday morning on ESPN's "First Take", Clark admitted that he "failed" to "mix authenticity with the most complete and up-to-date information available" on Monday night, based on the "subsequent evidence that has been released by the Louisiana State Police Department."

"I didn’t meet that standard": Ryan Clark reflects on his previous remarks about Kyren Lacy

"I knew Kyren Lacy personally...it's always important to me that I gather all factual and important information to provide the complete story...and when discussed in real time on Monday evening, I failed to do so. And for that, I apologize." - Ryan Clark pic.twitter.com/QnooNsHGND — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 9, 2025

During the aforementioned show, Ryan Clark began by emphasizing that two lives have been lost "Herman Hall, a man who spent his life in service of others, and Kyren Lacy, a young man I wish I could tell how much he had to live for" adding that his "heart absolutely breaks for both of them, their families and their loved ones."

He admitted that he knew Kyren "personally," but emphasized that "nothing matters to me more than the truth."

"I always strive to do my best to mix authenticity with the most complete and up-to-date information available. I failed to do that Monday night based on the subsequent evidence that has been released by the Louisiana State Police Department," he said.

Ryan Clark continued that he aims to set the "highest standards of fairness and, most importantly, righteousness in my work"; however, he added:

"I didn’t meet that standard."

The former ESPN host continued:

"I've spoken to Kyren’s representation at length, and I’ve also reached out to a representative at the State Police office just to have a conversation. They informed me this morning that because it’s ongoing litigation, they actually can’t divulge anything else. It’s always important to me that I gather all factual and important information to provide the complete story. That’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly. And when discussed in real time Monday evening, I failed to do so. And for that, I apologize," he added.

The newly released video and data records by the Louisiana State Police on Tuesday show the incident and its aftermath.

"Since the incident occurred, the Louisiana State Police never reported that the green [Dodge] Charger impacted any of the involved vehicles. However, all evidence collected supports the conclusion that Lacy's reckless operation of the green Charger in oncoming traffic triggered the chain of events involving the other drivers, ultimately resulting in the fatal crash," the state police said in the newly released video.

Stay tuned for more updates.