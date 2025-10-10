What does Rinderknecht mean? Fire starter claim erupts online as Jonathan Rinderknecht arrested for Palisades Fire

Jonathan Rinderknecht has been named as the suspected arsonist behind the Palisades Fire (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Authorities apprehended Jonathan Rinderknecht, a 29-year-old man from Florida, in connection with the Palisades Fire, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Wednesday, October 8. The law enforcement agencies made the arrest more than nine months after the wildfires erupted in Pacific Palisades and caused devastation across LA County.

After the suspect’s arrest, a new theory around his surname surfaced on social media. A user, @RareAxies, falsely claimed that Rinderknecht means “firestarter” in German and implied that the surname was intentionally fabricated. However, contrary to the assertion, "Firestarter" literally translates to "Feuerstarter" and not "Rinderknecht."

At the same time, the word “Arsonist” translates to “Brandstifter.” On the other hand, Rinderknecht is an occupational surname used to describe a person who is a bovine/cattle farmhand or servant. According to FamilySearch.org and Ancestry.com, Rinderknecht is a German word that is defined as follows:

“[An] occupational name for a cowhand from Middle High German rint ‘cow’ + kneht ‘lad farmhand’”

Per FamilySearch.org, the USA, Switzerland, and Germany are among the three nations where the majority of people with the “Rinderknecht” surname reside. According to iGENEA, the origins of the word date back to the early 1800s. Rinderknecht (oxen-servant) originated from the elements rind (ox) and knecht (servant or farmer). The website notes:

“This name was likely given to someone who was either a farmer who worked with oxen or to a servant who tended oxen.”

Thus, unlike the social media claim, the surname Rinderknecht doesn’t mean or is not related to firestarter.

Jonathan Rinderknecht allegedly started Lachman Fire with malice, which became Palisades Fire a week later

The authorities have apprehended a person accused of being the perpetrator behind the wildfires that caused a dozen deaths and nearly $25 billion in property damage. DOJ confirmed the identity of the suspected arsonist on Wednesday, October 8, as Jonathan Rinderknecht, a former Uber driver who was arrested in Melbourne, Florida.

The Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli mentioned the complaint during a media conference:

“The complaint alleges that a single person’s recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen, resulting in death and widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades. While we cannot bring back what victims lost, we hope this criminal case brings some measure of justice to those affected by this horrific tragedy.”

According to the complaint, Rinderknecht was working as an Uber driver on New Year’s Eve 2024. Two witnesses, who were the suspect’s passengers on that night on different trips, told the investigators that he “appeared agitated and angry.” The complaint states that the accused dropped off a passenger in Pacific Palisades and drove towards Skull Rock Trailhead.

The law enforcement agencies alleged that Jonathan Rinderknecht attempted to contact a former friend after parking his car. The DOJ press release states:

“He then used his iPhone to take videos at a nearby hilltop area and listened to a rap song – to which he had listened repeatedly in previous days – whose music video included things being lit on fire.”

According to the media release, the Lachman Fire, which turned into the Palisades Fire, began around 12:12 am on January 1, 2025. Meanwhile, the suspect attempted to contact 911 to report the wildfires multiple times, but was only able to do so after someone else had informed the authorities. The DOJ release continues:

“Rinderknecht then fled in his car, passing fire engines driving in the opposite direction. He then turned around and followed the fire engines to the scene, driving at a high rate of speed. Rinderknecht walked up the same trail from earlier that night to watch the fire and the firefighters. At approximately 1:02 a.m., he used his iPhone to take more videos of the scene.”

The press release also mentions Jonathan Rinderknecht providing false information regarding his whereabouts when the Lachman Fire started. The wildfires reportedly spread in the following days due to heavy winds. Eventually, the Palisades Fire broke out on January 7, causing widespread devastation.

According to the LA Times, Jonathan Rinderknecht moved from California to Florida after the Palisades Fire. The outlet confirmed that the suspect, who is the son of a France-based missionary couple, will appear in a preliminary hearing in court on October 17.