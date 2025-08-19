Streamer Kai Cenat reveals his next stream will be Mafiathon 3

Kai Cenat (Image via Getty)

Kai Cenat, 23, made some major revelations and announcements for his fans worldwide. Recently, he confirmed the much-awaited Mafiathon 3, along with unveiling his Fortnite Icon Series skin.

On August 18, the renowned streamer shared the fantastic news by illuminating the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas and presented a well-curated video for his line of skin. While dropping details about it, he also updated viewers about the confirmation of Mafiathon 3.

Sharing the wonderful news excitedly, he stated,

"The next time you see me stream is the first day of Mafiathon 3. See y'all soon."

Kai Cenat just announced Mafiathon 3 which is starting on September 12🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/TKzEI4TvAj — 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑠 (@follksnem) August 19, 2025

Looking back at the effort and hard work he contributed to the grand events, he shared,

"I've put my everything into this right here."

Everything we know about Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3

While unveiling his official Fortnite skin in grand style and projecting its first look onto the Las Vegas Sphere, his showcase also coincided with the announcement of Mafiathon 3, both set to debut on the same day, according to a report by Insider Gaming. The Fortnite skin is set to release on September 12, 2025. Currently, the price range of the products has not been disclosed yet. However, the reveal teased a full bundle. Fans can expect the Kai Cenat skin to release a variety of exciting items, such as a Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Special Emote, making it a highly anticipated creator project.

Previously, Kai and Fortnite hinted at their collaboration already. The final announcement's timing also aligned with the highly anticipated Fortnite update scheduled for August 19, adding to the buzz. With the creator's dominating influence on the internet and Fortnite's track record of headline-making partnerships, the reveal signals a major cultural moment.

As of now, Mafiathon 3 does not yet have a confirmed start date. Amid the anticipation to hear more updates about it, one detail is certain. Cenat's next Twitch stream will mark the launch of the marathon event, as he assured while announcing the third segment with his followers.

Last year’s Mafiathon showed that patience is part of the experience. Fans had to wait for weeks before the stream officially began, according to a report by Dexerto. It appears this time feels no different, as the official date is yet to be announced. No matter when Cenat finalizes the date and hops on streaming, the marathon will instantly take over online.

Kai Cenat has just confirmed that Mafiathon 3 will be the LAST EVER Mafiathon 👀 pic.twitter.com/0iw1nre0Z0 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 19, 2025

Fans are unsure what's about to unfold next. The format itself is what makes Mafiathon so unpredictable. Unlike a standard stream, where viewers expect either gaming or reactions, Kai transforms the broadcast into an engaging variety show. From competitive sessions to celebrity guests walking around, the element of surprise is central in such livestreams.

If the past two editions are any indication, fans can look forward to the continuous release of content, filled with surprises and new elements to check out. Kai and his team have already cemented Mafiathon as a cultural event beyond Twitch. Now, it seems this year should be no exception.

Mafiathon 2 was a significant success for the New Yorker. Hosting for 30 straight days in December last year, he recorded a substantial growth in his Twitch subscriber count by 600,000. While speaking about the newest edition of his signature subathon series, he explained,

"It's been a long, long time coming! Mafiathon 3 will be the next stream that you will seeing me in. The reason why I've been gone for so long... the reason why I've been gone for long is because Mafiathon 3 is the one that you guys will see. Mafiathon 3 is the one."

Kai further continued, expressing,

"I couldn't wait to tell y'all this. I couldn't wait for chat. I'm not going to lie - I really appreciate y'all. I got to see y'all reaction, bro. Look at the Sphere, y'all! Chat, look at the Sphere! That is insane! That is insane!"

Fans are eagerly waiting for Mafiathon 3. They believe that whenever Kai goes live again, it won't be a regular livestream. Instead, it will be the highly anticipated return of his record-breaking streaming series. Since the announcement, internet surfers have been expressing their enthusiasm and showering love for Mafiathon 3.

I can’t even lie that’s a BIG flex 😭 anyone know how much it even costs to get that type of promo??? — Mamba〽🦋 (@imbranzo) August 19, 2025

X (formerly Twitter) user @imbranzo appreciated the extravagant launch and commented,

"I can’t even lie that’s a BIG flex 😭 anyone know how much it even costs to get that type of promo???"

Netizen @MotionMetaX acknowledged the efforts, remarking,

"Kai really doing it big yo 💯"

User @PeakPointView wrote,

"Ngl this is insane"

Taking a dig at Cenat for not donating to TeamWater, user @KyrgioNFT commented,

"All that money and couldn't sponsor a donation to Team Water LMAO"

Wondering what's next for Kai, user @bwashed0 wondered,

"Wait, last Mafiathon ever?! That's crazy, what would he do after? Straight into just acting and streaming? man ima miss these"

