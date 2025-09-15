"Stop with the tears" - Big Brother 27 fans react to Lauren crying after Vince tells her she can be nominated

Lauren from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@lauren_domingue)

Big Brother season 27 did not release a new episode on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Instead, CBS aired the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. ET.

But live feeds were on, and the nomination drama between Morgan, Vince, and Lauren continued to intensify.

After much back and forth, Morgan told Vince that she would use the Power of Veto (POV) on Ava, only if he put Lauren up as the replacement nominee.

Although Vince did not want to, Morgan assured him that Lauren would have the votes in favor of her safety if she faced eviction.

Moreover, she added that she would not jeopardize his game by letting Lauren go home during his time as the Head of Household.

When Vince conveyed the news to Lauren, she broke down in tears. Lauren struggled to find logic in their plan and wondered why they needed to break her streak of never touching the block.

Vince explained the benefits of the move to her, assuring her that she would be safe, but Lauren remained unconvinced. She firmly believed that Morgan would never protect her. Eventually, she became emotional, worried about her eviction.

Big Brother fans on X reacted to Lauren’s emotional moment, as one commented:

“Omg now Lauren is crying- stop with the tears. This girl is not used to hearing no. Vince using both girls doesn’t help. But Lauren, what’s hard to see him choosing you over the whole house is weird af?? That’s a bad choice but she thinks America will be mad? Lol.”

Big Brother viewers criticized Lauren for crying, saying she did not have the calibre to play the game.

“Everyone in that house has been on the block multiple times Lauren is the only one who has it. This crying act is so embarrassing. I cannot get her off my screen,” a fan wrote.

“Lauren is one of the WORST casting choices in the last few years. Why does EVERTHING “scare her”. You’re playing #bb27 Shut up and play. The whiney crying to Vince’s and acting all hard in the DR is soooo old,” another one commented.

“Im sorry, but why is everyone feeling sorry for Lauren. But she is looking like a scared crying child. She should have never come on this show. She is not mentally mature enough,” one person reacted.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“The feeds have been the same pattern of madness for 3 days now. We're back to Lauren crying because she's not used to being told no,” a user posted.

“Lauren pissing me off with the crying, whoever casted her needs to never cast aagain,” another X user wrote.

“Omg Lauren crying.. she’s using Vince’s tactics against Vince just cry cry cry,” a fan commented.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Lauren tells Vince that she would never do this to him

Despite Vince trying to explain to Lauren that her going up on the block was the only way they could stop being the house targets, she remained unconvinced.

Vince then told Lauren that Morgan had threatened to cut ties with him if he strayed from the plan, which Lauren thought was “insane.”

Vince assured Lauren that he would remember everything she had done for him later in the game when it came to making crucial decisions.

But even then, Lauren argued that the decision would leave her vulnerable and most likely send her home at the end of the week.

The Big Brother star added that she would never have done that to him.

“I chose everyone over you. I mean, I chose you over everyone,” she expressed.

The Big Brother cast member became emotional, worried about her chances of staying in the competition.

Vince requested her not to “spiral” yet because nothing was set in stone.

Stay tuned for more updates.