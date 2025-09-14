"Stays on their NECKS" - Big Brother 27 fans react to Morgan winning her third Power of Veto

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Big Brother season 27 took a drastic turn after the live feeds revealed that Morgan had won the Week 10 Power of Veto (POV).

It marked her third consecutive POV win, which put her in an extremely strategic position in the house.

The power allowed her to save one of the nominees on the block, and for this week, the nominees on the block were Ava, Kelley, and Keanu, despite Morgan’s pleas to nominate Lauren.

Morgan could either choose to use her POV and remove someone from the risk of being sent home, or she could not play it at all.

If she went with the first option, Head of Household (HOH) Vince would have to name another houseguest as the replacement nominee and show his cards to Morgan, revealing where his priorities lay.

However, if she did not use the POV and left the block untouched, Vince would not have to name a replacement, and Morgan’s friend and ally, Ashley, would be safe.

But this way, her nemesis Lauren would also be safe for the week.

Thus, Morgan landed herself in an extremely important position in the competition.

Big Brother fans on X shared their thoughts on Morgan’s POV win, as one commented:

“Morgan won 3 vetoes in 3 weeks which is more than the entire prejury combined. Stays on their NECKS.”

Big Brother viewers celebrated her winning streak and appreciated her evolution as a competitor.

“morgan being made fun of by everyone the entire prejury for never winning a competition and then pulling out 3 consecutive vetoes oh morgther,” a fan wrote.

“MORGAN WINNING THREE VETOES IN A ROW THIS QUEEN,” another one commented.

“Morgan going from being the laughing stock of the fandom for not winning anything to winning the veto three weeks in a row when her life has depended on it. Don’t end us like that, Morgod!!” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Morgan is now tied for the most consecutive veto wins in a row alongside Kaycee Clark, Shane Meany, James Zinkand ,and Frank Eudy,” a person reacted.

“Ok, Veto Queen!! Morgan went from being dragged for not being able to win anything, to 3 POV wins in a row! She said y’all gon out some respect on her name!” a fan posted.

“Morgan winning THREE VETOS in a ROW after not winning any comps at all and also have the SOCIAL and STRATEGIC and she wasn’t FURNITURE during the PREJURY phase. Kaycee could never,” another one commented.

Big Brother season 27: Morgan talks to the cameras, expressing how pleased she was to win three consecutive POVs

After winning the POV challenge, Morgan took a moment to speak to the cameras and dedicate the victory to all gamers.

“I love y’all. And I’m so honored to be your streamer. I’m so honored to be your gamer. Wow, this is insane,” she expressed.

She added that she felt “blessed” to have won three consecutive POVs.

Later, during a chat with Keanu, she stated that she planned on persuading Vince to put Lauren up as the replacement nominee. But at the same time, she knew it would not be easy.

As the live feeds progressed, Morgan was shown speaking with Vince in the HOH room, where she tried her best to convince Vince to put Lauren up after she removed Keanu with her POV.

But he remained skeptical, convinced it would be detrimental to his own game.

Stay tuned for more updates.