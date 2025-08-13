Starbucks introduces ban on bringing desktop computer, printers and ‘office setups’

Starbucks signage on a sunny day in 2024 (Image via Getty)

In a new move, Starbucks has introduced a policy for all its cafes in South Korea, banning the use of substantial office setups including desktop computer and printers. The company also requests its clientele across the country to not leave their belongings behind for long periods.

The change in policy is notified to customers via notices put up at various Starbucks stores. As per Dexerto, one notice states:

“At tables that can be used by multiple people, please yield seats so that other customers can also use them. Personal desktop computers, printers, multi-taps (power strips), and folding screens cannot be used in the store. When leaving your seat for an extended period, please take your belongings with you so others can use the space.”

Starbucks Korea’s new move is targeted towards customers who bring elaborate work and study setups to cafes

A report by The Korean Herald noted that Strabucks’ policy change comes in wake of the popularization of “cagongjok” across South Korea. The term, that signifies “cafe and study tribe,” is used to refer to students and remote workers who spend hours working or studying at coffee shops, and only order one beverage from the menu.

As per The Korea Herald, patrons that spend long hours at the cafe’s chains usually bring only their laptops. However, the chain noticed that some customers began bringing large office setups to their cafes, which sometimes consisted of portable partitions to create a secluded workstation.

The policy change is significant because Starbucks prizes itself as being a “welcoming third space,” as per Fortune. The chain still emphasizes that its character remains unchanged, as a spokesperson told Fortune,

“Starbucks Korea has updated its policy so all customers can have a pleasant and accessible store experience. While laptops and smaller personal devices are welcome, customers are asked to refrain from bringing desktop computers, printers, or other bulky items that may limit seating and impact the shared space.”

While Starbucks has initiated a policy change to deal with the burgeoning number of South Koreans “cagongjok,” the problem still plagues local coffee shops and small businesses. According to a report by Korea Pro, students and workers who sit for long hours at coffee shops, while only ordering one cheap item off their menus, are impacting the profitability of small cafe owners.

Korea Pro noted that businesses often deal with unwanted customers, called “electricity thieves” by cutting off their Wi-fi, blocking access to electricity sockets, playing loud music and by implementing no study areas.

A small cafe operator spoke to Korea Pro about the strain brought about by people who occupy spaces for long hours, and explained,

“Students rarely place an additional order even as they occupy seats for six to seven hours. In a small cafe like ours where seating is limited, cagongjok are a financial strain.”

Analyzing the phenomenon which rose in prominence after COVID-19 forced employees to work from home, Jo Elfving-Hwang, a professor of Korean culture, spoke to Fortune, and said,

“It’s quite a cheap way to work really. You can just go and have a cup of coffee, work there - but people are taking it a little bit to the extreme nowadays. People just started working from home more, and [businesses] discovered that they didn’t necessarily need a space in the same way. Part of the reason is that it’s become more of a practice that just a lot of companies discovered that they didn’t necessarily need an office of their own.”

For the time being, it remains to be seen how the patrons of Starbucks respond to the newly imposed restrictions.