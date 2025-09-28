Campbell's debuts SpaghettiOs in fun Halloween shapes

Campbell's SpaghettiOs is now part of the Halloween lineup for the very first time with limited-edition spooky shapes. This new look has quickly caught attention, bringing a nostalgic twist to the classic pasta. Just like Reese's pumpkins, Nestlé Toll House cookies, or Tyson nuggets, people feel that food in cool shapes just tastes more fun, and now, SpaghettiOs has joined this cool group.

SpaghettiOs get a spooky makeover for Halloween

Campbell's is taking Halloween to the dinner table with a celebratory twist on its classic canned pasta. The brand has introduced a limited-edition line with noodles in the shape of pumpkins, ghosts, and spider webs- all shapes which are surprisingly detailed and much more complex than the traditional O, which many of us have grown up eating.

In the last several years, Campbell's has been increasing its pasta game with some fun collaborations with Disney princesses, Mario, Toy Story, and even Where's Waldo. This time around, the brand is celebrating the spooky season by releasing a product that feels just in time to be in the month of October, because it is also a fun choice, not only to kids, but also to nostalgic adults and Halloween lovers who enjoy an option with a theme.

Campbell's SpaghettiOs stir up Halloween buzz

New Halloween-themed SpaghettiOs by Campbell's are already making the rounds on social media, both with jokes about the product and people being enthusiastic about it. Some fans make jokes that the cans should have been stuffed with franks or called SpookghettiOs, but seem content with the festive release, particularly at only $1.37 a can at Walmart, with more extensive distribution on the anvil.

With the seasonal snack craze appearing to wane away, Campbell's has been able to demonstrate that there is still space to incorporate some spooky twists.

