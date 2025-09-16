What is Charlie Kirk's Starbucks order? Netizens lead spike in orders as petition to name drink after him emerges online

Starbucks drink (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Starbucks is trending as Charlie Kirk's clip where he mentioned his followers found out his drink order. In the clip, a young girl asked the political activist his usual order as she saw him with his Starbucks cup. He joked about it being soy milk before revealing his order.

Charlie Kirk shared that he orders mint majesty tea with two honeys. He shared that he drank almost nine of them, as it helped him not lose his voice and soothe his throat.

The clip, which was uploaded on Turning Point USA's Instagram account on July 26, 2025, is currently filled with his supporters' replies.

They shared that they would start drinking mint majesty in Kirk's honor.

Someone asked Charlie Kirk what his Starbucks order is.



A wholesome moment. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/6ZA7ixknRB — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) September 11, 2025

The video spread to other social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and X. Kirk's supporters shared that they had visited Starbucks and ordered the drink.

"You know I ordered Mint Majesty with two honeys this AM along with my coffee and wished that Starbucks would call it the Charlie Kirk. He patronized them regularly. He was fair. A nod to that would be exemplary," one netizen wrote.

"I've seen hundreds of videos of people going to Starbucks and ordering a venti mint majesty tea with 2 honeys for Charlie Because that's what he would always drink on tour to help him not lose his voice," another X user wrote.

"Haven't stepped foot in a coffee establishment in months, but will be ordering a Mint Majesty Tea with 2 honeys today to commemorate a great man," another user added.

Netizens continued to demand that Starbucks change the name of the drink to honor Kirk.

They noted that the mint majesty tea made them feel better about the situation surrounding his assassination.

"Starbucks can you please make this an official drink!! show your support for Charlie and do the right thing," one internet user wrote.

"I'm going to order this tomorrow to honor Charlie. Seems like a small thing, but it will make me feel better about everything I think," another netizen wrote.

"My wife and I just went to Starbucks and ordered a Mint majesty tea with 2 honeys. It was Charlie Kirk's favorite. Rest in peace brother. This is in your memory," one user added.

Charlie Kirk's followers launched a Change petition, demanding that Starbucks change the name of its mint majesty tea

The Change.org petition was started on September 14, 2025, by Minion Thomist.

They demanded that the coffee chain honor Kirk's legacy by keeping his favourite drink on every store's menu and changing its name to some iteration containing his name.

So far, 53 people have signed the petition.

"To honor Charlie Kirk's legacy as a man of God, a man of discussion, a man of integrity, and a man of family. I and those who join me in signing this petition ask Starbucks to put Charlie Kirk's order on their menus with the name "Kirk Special" or "The Charlie Kirk" or some other iteration containing his name," the petition stated.

Starbucks has not responded to netizens' demand. Stay tuned for more updates on the viral drink.