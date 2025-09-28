Catherine Paiz finds love again, marries Igor Ten after Austin McBroom split

Popular content creator Catherine Paiz has officially married her fiancé, tattoo artist Igor Ten. The couple reportedly exchanged vows this past Saturday, with Ten himself quickly confirming the exciting development. Soon after they were married, he shared a quick Instagram story. It showed the pair celebrating their union in a car immediately following their walk down the aisle, offering fans a glimpse into the joyful moment.

Influencer Catherine stuns in bridal glimpse as relationship with Igor heats up

According to TMZ, the buzz is going around after fans got a sneak preview of influencer Catherine's wedding dress, which is being described as a gorgeous strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a voluminous skirt intricately detailed with lace. This sparkling vision follows the recent announcement of the engagement of the star with her boyfriend, Igor, a relationship they first made public on Instagram back in November 2024.

Discussing the romance during one of the May episodes of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Catherine shared no secrets about her newfound feeling of security, saying that she had never felt this secure, and she definitely deserved this happiness after having spent several years feeling empty. The highly hyped marriage is rapidly turning into one of the most discussed topics in the celebrity industry.

Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom split

The online community is now obsessed with the disintegration of one of YouTube's biggest unions. The creators of the ACE Family, Catherine Paiz and basketball player Austin McBroom, became an internet sensation with massive popularity as they lived their lives on camera with their three children: Elle, Alaia, and Steel.

This family unit became a cornerstone of the vlogging community, and it produced astronomical views and influence. But the content deluge suddenly came to an end in November 2023, and the couple officially ended the long-discussed speculation in January 2024 by announcing their separation, a major and highly publicized break-up in the sphere of influencer producers.

