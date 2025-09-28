“But still can’t beat Elden Ring”: Fans react as Kai Cenat makes history with 1 million Twitch subscribers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kai Cenat has made history again after hitting 1 million subscribers on Twitch.

The popular streamer scripted the record during his ongoing subathon, Mafiathon 3. Kai, who was accompanied by other AMP members and internet personalities on the stream, is the first-ever content creator to hit a million subscribers on the streaming platform.

The news of a new Twitch record also made its way to X, with Pop Base (@PopBase) reporting it. The milestone also garnered various reactions from the Twitter fans. However, a user trolled Kai Cenat by tweeting:

“Bro got 1 million subs but still can’t beat Elden Ring 😭”

Bro got 1 million subs but still can’t beat Elden Ring 😭 — J Star (@gocrazystarboy) September 28, 2025

In contrast to the troller’s claim, Cenat beat Elden Ring in 2024. During a marathon in May last year, Kai completed FromSoftware’s ARPG in just under 167 hours, with more than 1,700 deaths. He also finished the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC within nearly 100 hours, after 1070 deaths.

However, Kai Cenat’s Elden Ring marathon streams featured many memorable moments, with him being stuck on different bosses. The streamer brought in a therapist on stream when he couldn’t beat the last Shadow of the Erdtree boss, even after more than 60 hours.

Cenat beat all the bosses and completed the main title and DLC last year. Later in 2024, he also became the first streamer to have over 500,000 subscribers on Twitch. The streamer also received appreciation from many of his fans after hitting the 1M count.

Fans react after Kai Cenat became the first Twitch streamer to have a million subscribers

First and last to ever do it! Insane. pic.twitter.com/YKfKyNZplJ — Love Beyond Color (@LoveBeyondCo1or) September 28, 2025

Many on X have acknowledged the AMP content creator for his hard work after he hit the one million subscriber count during Mafiathon 3 on Sunday, September 28. Reacting to the tweet about news from Pop Base, here’s how X users reacted:

“First and last to ever do it! Insane,” a user wrote.

“1 milli is insane work whether u like him or not ngl,” another user said.

“That's what grinding 10+ hours a day on stream gets you. Not sure I could handle that lifestyle, but respect the hustle,” one user tweeted.

“1M on Twitch… Kai really speedran history,” another one added.

However, some users trolled the Kai Cenat fans. A user commented:

“The unemployed’s Super Bowl.”

Another user trolled:

“news for the unemployed.”

For those unaware, Kai Cenat is among the most followed Twitch streamers ever. He currently has 19.6 million followers, nearly 200K behind Ibai Llanos (ibai), who has 19.8M. The all-time list also features streamers like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Raúl “Auronplay” Álvarez, Rubén “Rubius” Doblas, and many more.

Cenat's primary YouTube channel has 7.28M subscribers, while Kai Cenat Live boasts 13.7 million subscribers on the platform.