“Bro is an industry plant”: Netizens react to Kai Cenat reportedly becoming the second-most followed streamer on Twitch after surpassing Ninja

Kai Cenat Surpasses Ninja to Become Second Most-Followed Twitch Streamer (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Kai Cenat has officially overtaken Ninja to become the second-most followed streamer on Twitch, marking another milestone in his rapid rise on the platform. Known for his comedy-filled streams and videos, Cenat has pulled in millions of fans, reaching over 19 million followers so far. Along with his follower count, he also holds the title of the most-subscribed Twitch streamer as of 2025. The achievement attracted comments from netizens on X.

Kai Cenat is now the second most followed Twitch streamer surpassing Ninja pic.twitter.com/mZ3Dz7fwwz — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 13, 2025

"NHL Kai streams are just trash. Bro is an industry plant and only puts on celebrities for views, shit ain't interesting," an X user commented on Kai Cenat's new milestone.

Kai Cenat, an American digital creator born in December 2001, plays a major role in the streamer group Any Means Possible (AMP). He introduced phrases like “Rizz,” “Fanum tax,” and “Gyatt” that spread online, making them a part of internet culture. His role in online entertainment grew stronger in November 2024. During his “Mafiathon 2” subathon on Twitch, he became the first streamer to pass 500,000 subscribers.

Fans react as Kai Cenat overtakes Ninja on Twitch

Reactions poured in on social media after Kai Cenat surpassed Ninja to become the second-most followed streamer on Twitch.

"ninja lost his crown to a guy who sleeps in a folding bed and eats fries on stream," an X user commented.

"cant wait hear ninjas backhanded congratulations," another reacted.

Several posts highlighted Cenat’s rapid rise in popularity and credited him with deserving accolades such as “streamer of the year.”

"I prefer Speed but this year Kai deserves the streamer of the year," one wrote.

"Crazy how Kai blew up so fast. His streams are pure chaos and I'm here for it," another commented.

"Crazy how Ninja went from being the face of Twitch to getting passed like this time really moves fast," another user wrote.

"Ninja fell off so hard he’s about to start streaming on Facebook again," a person said.

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 brings together icons from YouTube, music, and pop culture

Kai Cenat's ongoing “Mafiathon 3” has drawn in a variety of celebrity guests from the worlds of music and entertainment. Early in the event, Kim Kardashian brought her son, Saint West, to visit Cenat’s California mansion, where he streams and lives. She spent time with him and the Clover Boys crew.

Roman Atwood, a longtime YouTuber, showed up with his family. Singer Mariah Carey made a short appearance to play games with Cenat and his team.

The subathon included live shows and unexpected moments. New York rap group "41" joined a freestyle session, and rapper Ray J shocked fans by showing up during a morning shower stream. Ice Spice and Latto also appeared for the first time in Mafiathon on September 5, after dropping their joint single "GYATT."

Cenat’s collaborations with big names and his growing fan following have strengthened his position as a top streamer in digital entertainment.