How did Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey react to her wedding to Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco officially got married on September 27, and their Instagram feed was filled with photos of the wedding that left fans gawking at the fairytale dream wedding. However, according to the Daily Mail, one choice at the wedding left Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, deeply upset.

Instead of letting her mother walk her down the aisle, the singer allowed her grandfather, David Cornett, to do so, which reportedly broke Teefey and her stepfather, Brian. At the nuptials of the Disney Channel alum, speculations are growing that her mother and her stepfather were devastated that she did not pick her mother.

Selena Gomez's mother shares an intimate glimpse of her daughter's wedding on Instagram

Following all the speculations regarding her mom's feelings over wedding decisions, Selena Gomez's mom gave a rare peek at the wedding day on her Instagram story. The brief post, entitled "Sunday kind of love" and accompanied by a classic La Vie en Rose, provided the fans with a personal glimpse of the fairytale wedding, sparking interest and curiosity about the marriage once again.

Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco in a private star-studded Santa Barbara celebration

Selena Gomez, 33, tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco, 37, in an exclusive, star-studded ceremony today at a private Santa Barbara estate, drawing celebrity guests including Taylor Swift. Friday evening saw the start of the weekend festivities, which began with a rehearsal dinner in a Hope Ranch estate in Goleta Valley, where Gomez co-stars in Only Murders in the Building, including Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Steve Martin, who were spotted in semi-formal attire.

Details indicate that the very secret wedding ceremony included a weekend-long party with the majority of the guests staying in the posh hotel of Montecito, the El Encanto, whereas Swift is supposed to be staying elsewhere due to security concerns. Visitors are being ferried to the wedding without prior knowledge of where the event is taking place, and this creates an element of mystery to the lavish affair.

Gomez was gifted with a quiet arrival at the Santa Barbara airport by her longtime friend Swift, to mark the beginning of the weekend, and her mother, Mandy Teefey, who had raised her since she was 16, attended the event to encourage her daughter on this historic day.

