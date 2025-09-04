Who is Salena Gomez’s mom? Mandy Teefey denies she allegedly snorted Ritalin in Wondermind

Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez (Image via X/@SelenaGomezNews)

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, recently denied allegations of snorting Ritalin in the premises of her office. The Cut published an exposé on September 3, 2025, citing anonymous employees working at Wondermind, a mental health platform co-founded by Many Teefey, Selena Gomez, and Daniella Pierson.

Some employees have accused Mandy of being intoxicated at times, with one even referring to her office as her "drug den." Meanwhile, another employee recalled entering her office and allegedly witnessing her snorting "a line of Ritalin."

Denying these allegations, Mandy stated that a few "disgruntled employees with an ax to grind" spread lies against her, and claimed that she "absolutely not" snorted Ritalin.

"I started Wondermind because I wanted to help people with mental illness. It’s unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth. Even more disappointing that the media is willing to amplify their lies," she said in a statement.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Ritalin is "a stimulant that treats attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)."

Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1976, Mandy Teefey had Selena at the age of 16 with Ricardo Gomez on July 22, 1992. She later married Brian Teefey in 2006 and welcomed their daughter Gracie Elliot Teffey seven years later, on June 12, 2013.

"I was a teen mom with Selena, obviously, and was very judged by that, even by my counsellors and my teachers [who said] that I failed and [to] just let go of it," Mandy told Entertainment Tonight in March 2017.

She also described growing up in a "rough" neighborhood where gangs were a part of daily life, and explained that the struggles of her past, combined with her pregnancy, triggered, "because I was like, 'OK, I have another person depending on me. I gotta get straight,' and that's when I started hammering through."

Meanwhile, in a previous statement, Gomez praised her mother, stating:

"Having me at 16 had to have been a big responsibility. My mom gave up everything for me and had, like, three jobs. She supported me, sacrificed her life for me."

Wondermind employees accused Mandy Teefey of disappearing for days

The employees also alleged that Mandy Teefey would disappear for days and weeks, have angry and unpredictable outbursts, and stay at the office without bathing for days or changing her clothes. However, Mandy explained that she would sleep in the office because at the time she was doing everything on her own.

Some staffers also claimed that a "rotation of nurses" would regularly come by and give Mandy vitamin IV drips, which were said to contain liquid Benadryl.

"Employees say that after the injections, Teefey spoke slowly and seemed drowsy. Occasionally, Teefey’s younger daughter came to the office for sleepovers, which worried employees," the article alleged.

Others claimed that Selena knew that her "mother was not well enough to be running that company."

"What’s worse is somebody like Selena who sees it firsthand and doesn’t do anything," another staffer claimed.

It is worth noting that Selena Gomez has not publicly addressed the accusations.