Spotify introduces new 'listening stats' feature: Everything you need to know about the update

ANKARA, TURKIYE - MAY 01: In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displaying Spotify logo with a headset onto it, in Ankara, Turkiye on May 01, 2024. (Photo by Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Spotify's cranking up the heat on music fandom. Instead of just waiting for that year-end Wrapped thing everyone posts, you now get weekly updates showing what tunes you've been looping lately. It keeps tabs on your go-to songs and favorite acts from the last month, kind of like a mirror held up to how wild or stuck your taste gets day to day. People are already buzzing across socials, picking apart these detailed numbers as if they reveal some hidden truth about themselves.

Spotify launches 'Listening Stats' to track and share weekly music habits

Spotify has implemented a new functionality, the Listening Stats, which is created to provide users with a more in-depth, personalized perspective on their music preferences, and can be shared easily. The tool, which is also available to free and Premium subscribers in 60 countries around the world, provides weekly snapshots of the best songs, favorite artists, and other listening highlights in the last four weeks, essentially serving as a miniature of the hugely popular annual Wrapped, a listening roundup of Spotify.

However, it does not only offer rankings, but also includes some in-depth information on preferred genres, most-played songs, repeat songs, and even albums or hits that were likely promoted into the streaming charts by users. Spotify also features a distinctive moment every week whether a milestone, a new discovery or a fan moment and explains what defines the listening habits of a particular person.

The feature can be readily accessed via the Spotify app: one can find it by tapping on their account, then go to the section named Listening Stats under the 'What's New' tab and see the information organized by four-week periods, with weekly top-five lists on songs and artists. In addition to personal discussions, the platform enables fans to create their own playlists based on their weekly listening patterns and send their statistics directly to the social media platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp, blending personalization with a social experience.

The launch keeps affirming Spotify as the greatest music streaming service in the world, with its ever-innovative features that make music discovery, user interaction, and experience in following your own unique listening experience.

