"They'll still play on the same 50 songs on shuffle" - Internet reacts to Spotify integrating ChatGPT to offer users more personalized recommendations

ANKARA, TURKIYE - MAY 01: In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displaying Spotify logo with a headset onto it, in Ankara, Turkiye on May 01, 2024. (Photo by Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Spotify has become one of the many apps that have been directly integrated into ChatGPT. This feature allows users (both premium and free) to play songs or podcasts without exiting the chat. On October 6, a tweet was posted by OpenAI revealing the same with features other apps as well, including Figma, Booking.com, Coursera, and Canva, to name a few.

According to reports by The Economic Times, this feature has been made available across 145 nations in English. This feature involving Spotify has further become controversial and received mixed reviews from netizens. A lot of users on X have taken to the platform to share their views on the same.

One user wrote on the platform,

"And they'll still play on the same 50 songs on shuffle."

​

"Another useless change to excuse an upcoming subscription price raise," added a tweet.

"The hidden agenda here is for Chatgpt to take your Spotify data. I bet the data is more valuable to them than your subscription," wrote a netizen.

Meanwhile, many users seemed quite excited about this new feature. One user commented,

"This could be interesting actually I think to see."

"That's fire! personalized playlists are about to hit different," noted another one.

"Looks like our playlists are about to get a lot smarter," tweeted a user.

Exploring more about the featured of integration of Spotify into ChatGPT and concerns surrounding the same

The new feature has raised many questions, particularly about privacy concerns. For the unversed, the user needs to connect their Spotify account with their ChatGPT account. At the time, a notification pops up confirming that the user is in control of their personal information.

The feature also allows users to connect and disconnect the two platforms as per their own convenience. According to reports by The Economic Times, Spotify confirmed that no content will be shared with OpenAI in order to protect the artists' works. While both free and premium users can use the feature, the latter will reportedly get a more personalised version.

Once the link between the two accounts happens, the user can ask ChatGPT to find tracks, albums, moods, and artists, as per their wish. Mashable India reported that the feature can also make playlists as requested by the user. The feature is available on both web and mobile platforms, including iOS and Android.

While the feature is accessible to both free and premium users, their experiences are supposed to be slightly separate. While free users can gain access to already curated Spotify playlists such as Discover Weekly and New Music Friday, premium users can make their own playlists.

The feature will help curate playlists based on the situation, like the ones suitable during traveling and working out, or just soothing and calming ones. According to moneycontrol.com, OpenAI stated that there were more app partnerships on the way.

As of now, the new feature has received mixed reviews, and it remains to be seen how users perceive it.