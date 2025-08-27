Sabrina Carpenter to Karli Kloss, Taylor Swift friends react to Travis Kelce engagement

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of dating. The 14-time Grammy winner and three-time Super Bowl winner shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26, featuring a carousel of engagement photos.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Swift wrote in the caption.

The first image, captured in what appeared to be a garden filled with vibrant, multicolored flowers, showed Kelce proposing on one knee, while Taylor gently placed one hand on his face and the other on his shoulder. The other images showed Taylor showcasing her engagement ring, followed by heartwarming moments with her fiancé.

Although Swift turned off the captions on the announcement post, many of their friends celebrated the engagement in their own ways.

Swift's long-time best friend, Abigail Anderson, took to her Instagram Story to repost the engagement pictures, simply writing "This" alongside a heart, with Swift's song So High School playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Avril Lavigne shared the post as well, congratulating the couple with the message "Awww, huge congratulations to @taylorswift and @killatrav" accompanied by several ring and heart emojis. Model Cara Delevingne also joined in, reposting the announcement to her Instagram Story with a bunch of fire-heart emojis.

Selena Gomez, one of the Love Story singer's closest friends, liked the post, along with other notable names including Karlie Kloss, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Travis' brother, retired Eagles star Jason Kelce, who co-hosts the New Heights podcast with him, congratulated his brother with a "How it started vs How it's going post." Meanwhile, singer Sabrina Carpainter also reposted their post on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a flurry of white heart emojis.

How it started ➡️ How it’s going ❤️‍🔥💍 pic.twitter.com/4MVgtyOKjV — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 26, 2025

President Trump reacts to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement

During a cabinet meeting on August 26, a reporter informed U.S. President Donald Trump about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement.

"I have to tell you the biggest pop culture news of the year broke while we were in this cabinet meeting. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged, and the world wants your reaction, sir," the reporter said.

In response, the President wished the couple "a lot of luck."

"Well, I wish 'em a lot of luck. I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy, and I think that she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck," President Trump added.

CLASS ACT.



President Trump takes the high road when asked by a reporter about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged.



"Well I wish him a lot of luck. I think he's a great player and a great guy. I think she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck." pic.twitter.com/kpohBCoWsi — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes also took to their respective Instagram stories to congratulate the couple.

"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," Brittany wrote.

Similarly, Patrick also reposted their announcement post, accompanied by a bunch of red heart emojis.

Additionally, in a statement to People Magazine, the daughter of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, Gracie Hunt, said:

"I can’t stop smiling − Travis and Taylor’s engagement feels like a modern fairytale unfolding in real life," Hunt said. "Their love story has captured so many hearts, and now it’s stepping into an even more magical chapter."

No further information regarding their marriage plans has been made public by Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce.