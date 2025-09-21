"Reward the true queen": Big Brother 27 fans rally support for Rachel Reilly as America's Favorite Player

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

The Big Brother season 27 finale will air on September 28, 2025, where one houseguest will be crowned the winner and receive the $750,000 cash prize.

On the same night, another title will be given away, and that is the title for America’s Favorite Houseguest, which is referred to by fans as America’s Favorite Player (AFP).

A public vote will determine the winner, who will take home a grand prize of $50,000. For season 27, the voting lines are open until 9 A.M. P.T. on September 28, 2025.

All viewers need to do is head over to the official website of CBS and cast their votes. Every individual can cast up to five votes. However, if they watch an advertisement, then CBS permits an extra five votes.

With only a few days left until the finale, Big Brother fans have begun to rally support for Rachel Reilly as they want her to win America’s Favorite Player.

Rachel left a lasting impression on netizens and former players with her strategic gameplay throughout the season.

Her elimination in the White Locust twist sparked outrage from fans and alumni, as they felt it was unfair, especially for a player who had never been nominated.

Since she could no longer win the show, they wanted her to at least win AFP.

“I need ALL Survivor, Big Brother and reality TV fans to stop what they’re doing and VOTE RACHEL REILLY for America’s Favorite Player! She’s a legend, she’s an icon, and she’s truly an outstanding person! Rachel needs our help! Let’s celebrate and reward the true queen of #BB27!” a netizen commented.

Big Brother fans believe Rachel is worthy of winning the title of America’s Favorite Player.

“I don’t think people understand Rachel winning AFP isn’t about the money it’s about the title she is the main reason people even watched this season and to end her legacy on Big Brother being loved by the fans would heal those past wounds,” a fan wrote.

“I love Will and I love Ashley. BUT a vote for anyone other than Rachel, is a vote for Keanu. PLEASE do not let that boy win. VOTE RACHEL FOR AFP!” another one commented.

“on my way to give rachel 50 more AFP votes now WHO IS WITH ME???” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“Ava not being in top 3 for America’s Favorite Houseguest would just be icing on top of the cake for this season. VOTE RACHEL AS AFP,” a person wrote.

“She was ROBBED by a twist. Rachel was on track to WIN! Nobody loves Big Brother more than her A vote for Rachel is a vote for JUSTICE… and a vote NOT for Keanu,” a fan posted.

“Okay guys, it's time. Everyone vote for Rachel for AFP,” another netizen commented.

Big Brother alum Brendon Villegas encourages fans to vote for his wife, Rachel Reilly

In a video posted on Rachel Reilly’s Instagram account on September 20, 2025, Brendon encouraged fans to “vote every day” through different emails.

He added that they needed to “blow it up” so no one else, especially Keanu, could take home the AFP title.

Brendon was aware that a large section of viewers thought that Keanu was worthy of winning the AFP title due to his performance in physical competitions and his “underdog” storyline.

But according to him, physical prowess was not everything in a competition like Big Brother.

“He played a horrible game, guys. He sucked. I mean I love Keanu but he didn’t listen to Rachel. He never listened to Rachel,” he said.

The Big Brother alum then pointed out how Keanu finally realized that Rachel had never lied to him and had only tried to guide him to beware of other cast members.

Brendon believed it was production’s decision to push Keanu for AFP based on the way he was edited in the episodes.

However, he hoped that their plan would fail so that the true winner could be crowned, which, in his eyes, was Rachel.

According to him, Rachel was the only houseguest who played the game correctly without ignoring the social aspect of the contest.

However, he could not say the same about Keanu, who he believed would have been evicted sooner if the BB Block Buster challenges had not been “so physical.”

Stay tuned for more updates.