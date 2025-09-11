Red Hood comic series canceled by DC comics after first issue

Just as the first issue of DC Comics' Red Hood series arrived in comic book stores, the publisher announced it would be canceling all future orders for the series. This news was a shock to both retailers and fans. DC also said that they would give credits for every sold copy of the first issue, including those already sold to customers, effectively putting an immediate halt to the series' launch.

Reportedly, Red Hood's creator, Gretchin Felker Martin, made controversial comments about Charlie Kirk's murder, which led to this cancellation.

DC Comics cancels Red Hood series after first issue, refunds retailers for all copies

DC Comics has put an end to its Red Hood series, only a short time after the first issue came out. The series began on September 10, 2025, and told the story of Jason Todd - the former Robin who became an anti-hero, and Helena Bertinelli, also known as the Huntress. They went to Louisiana, but ran into problems at every turn.

Three issues had been planned and were up for order by the retailers, but on September 10, DC said in a statement that orders for Red Hood #2 and #3, as well as any future issues, have been canceled. Stores will receive credits for all the first issue copies, even those already sold.

DC said (via POPVERSE):

"DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold."

DC Comics cancels Red Hood series, cites standards of conduct for decision

DC Comics has stopped the upcoming issues of Red Hood, which were set for October 2 and November 12, 2025. The book, meant for readers older than 17 in the main DC Universe, was set to feature writing by Gretchen Felker-Martin, interior art by Jeff Spokes, and cover art by Taurin Clarke. Announced back in July 2025, Red Hood was eagerly awaited for its grown-up themes and new team.

Answering why it was stopped, DC said that they stand by their writers and fans. They also said that any posts or words seen as pushing hate or harm do not align with their standards of conduct. In their words (via POPVERSE):

"At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC's standards of conduct."

