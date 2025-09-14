Charlie Kirk’s death sends shockwaves into DC Comics as Red Hood series abruptly canceled

Cover of the new Red Hood series (Image via DC.com)

DC Comics has canceled the latest run of the Red Hood comic series following creator Gretchen Felker-Martin’s social media posts on the death of far-right MAGA activist Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025. Kirk was assassinated while attending a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Gretchen made a couple of sharply worded posts on the platform Bluesky, calling Kirk a “N*zi” in one and remarking in another, “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.” Gretchen identifies as a trans, and Kirk was known for his anti-trans rhetoric, as well as his advocacy for gun rights. While Gretchen’s Bluesky account is now deactivated, screengrabs of the posts have gone viral.

According to The Wrap, DC Comics told retailers they were canceling orders of “Red Hood #2” and “Red Hood #3” and would credit them for copies of “Red Hood #1,” which was released earlier on the day of Kirk’s death. A spokesperson for the company shared a statement that read:

“At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct.”

The cancellation of the comic series is one of the many ripple effects of Kirk’s death on the entertainment industry. Another is Comedy Central pulling an episode of South Park which mocked the 31-year-old conservative.

What was the new Red Hood series all about?



The DC Comics character Red Hood is the superhero persona of Jason Todd. The character was introduced as the second Robin to fight crime in Gotham alongside Batman, after the departure of the original, Dick Grayson. In the series “A Death in the Family,” Jason was killed by the Joker.

He was later resurrected using the mystical Lazarus Pit, and donned the persona of the Red Hood. The character is famously not a fan of Batman’s “no-kill” rule, and is known for his brutal takedown of criminals.

The latest, now canceled, series was supposed to take the character to the city of New Angelique (based on New Orleans) and get involved in a murder mystery alongside the Huntress, aka Helena Bertinelli.

While announcing the book back in June, Gretchen stated,

“Sweat, blood and powder burns. Broken bones and mind control. A city rotted from the inside out. Jason’s going through hell on the hunt for an enigmatic telepath, and he’s taking us with him. I’m thrilled to be helming this new run of Red Hood with (artist) Jeff Spokes.”

The first three issues of the series was slated for release in September, October, and November, 2025.

