Who are Kneecap? Rap trio slam Norwegian government for allegedly funding “genocide” at Oslo Festival

Festival stage becomes a platform as Kneecap accuses Norway of funding violence.

At Øyafestivalen in Oslo on August 8, Belfast rap trio Kneecap accused the Norwegian government of “enabling genocide” against Palestinians, pointing to the country’s sovereign wealth fund and its investments in firms tied to Israel’s military. The words flashed in bold white across the stage screens and were met with loud applause and a sea of Palestinian flags from the crowd.

Kneecap has long put politics at the heart of their music. Their statement in Oslo has pushed the conversation beyond the festival, not just about the group’s music, but about Norway’s investment choices and the place of artists in public protest.

Kneecap calls out Norwegian government for “genocide” at Oslo Festival

Kneecap — made up of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí — is a Belfast-based rap group that performs in both English and Irish. Since emerging in 2017, they’ve become known for sharp political lyricism and for addressing topics such as Irish identity, language, and social justice.

During their Øyafestivalen set, the trio opened with a statement accusing the Norwegian government of “enabling the genocide against Palestinians.” Their criticism focused on Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global — commonly called the oil fund — and its reported holdings in companies that supply Israel’s military.

Over 80,000 people have been murdered by Israel in 21 months. Free Palestine,” read the on-screen message. The figure was part of the group’s broader call for action and divestment. The crowd responded with cheers and raised Palestinian flags, underscoring how the message resonated with many in attendance. Mo Chara, wearing a keffiyeh, addressed the audience directly:

“I’m sure many of you are tired of hearing this, and so are we. But until there’s change, we will keep using every stage we have to denounce genocide and call out war criminals.”

The group also criticized KKR, the parent company of Øyafestivalen’s organiser Superstruct Entertainment, for its alleged links to companies involved in Israel’s military operations. They argued that corporations with such connections should not be part of cultural events.

Their comments come as Norway faces increased scrutiny over its investment strategies. In May, national newspaper Aftenposten reported that the country’s sovereign wealth fund had invested approximately $15.2 million in Bet Shemesh Engines, an Israeli company that manufactures parts for military aircraft. The Norwegian Finance Ministry says the investment is under review, though it has not moved to divest. Norway formally recognizes Palestine and has a long record of supporting diplomatic efforts in the region.

Campaigners argue, however, that the fund’s holdings in companies supplying the Israeli military undercut that position — a contradiction Kneecap put in the international spotlight. The trio, who often make politically charged statements, used a major festival stage in Oslo to press what they described as an urgent demand for accountability. While some view this as an essential use of artistic influence, others question the place of such declarations in entertainment settings.