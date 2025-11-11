Who is Stephanie Miller? LA Radio host goes viral over kissing feet of Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Political commentator Stephanie Miller attends the Los Angeles leg of Stephanie Miller's Sexy Liberal Blue Wave Tour at The Saban Theatre on November 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Stephanie Miller recent went viral after she posted images of herself kissing the Democrat U.S. Representative from Texas, Jasmine Crockett’s feet.

Stephanie Miller is a host of radio talk show, The Stephanie Miller Show, which has the distinction of being the foremost liberal talk show in the U.S.

As per Gival Press’ profile of the radio host, Miller’s show boasts of more than 3 million listeners per week in addition to being simulcast to 37 million homes through Free Speech TV.

In addition to hosting her radio show, Miller founded the Sexy Liberal Podcast Network and toured with the Sexy Liberal Comedy Tour.

She also hosts a podcast named Stephanie Miller's Happy Hour Podcast, in which she discusses politics and culture with celebrity guests.

Miller wrote her memoir in 2015, Sexy Liberal! Of Me I Sing, which peaked in Amazon’s list of Political, Humor, and Memoirs.

Now, Miller has created waves with the visuals of her kissing the feet of Representative Crockett.

In photographs uploaded to her X account, she could be Seen bending down to on the floor to kiss Representative Crockett’s sneakers after proceeding to hug her.

She then confirmed in the caption,

“Why, yes I DID kiss the sneakers of @JasmineForUS and I DO worship the ground she walks on! And she was LOVELY about it!”

Why, yes I DID kiss the sneakers of @JasmineForUS and I DO worship the ground she walks on! And she was LOVELY about it! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cUl4K96dam — Stephanie Miller (@StephMillerShow) November 9, 2025

Another video of Crockett and Miller has been doing the rounds on social media, in which Miller can be seen with her arm around Crockett.

The radio show hosts proceeds to address Crockett and say,

“Can you confirm that I just kissed your sneakers?”

To cheers from the people standing nearby, Crockett responded,

“This is true.”

Miller then also shared that Crockett had agreed to appear on her radio show.

About Stephanie Miller

Stephanie Miller’s credentials as a liberal radio host have surprised her viewers as she was born to William E.

Miller, who was the head of the Republican National Committee, as per Miller’s website. Miller’s father is also known for contesting for the post of Vice President in 1964 with Barry Goldwater.

Miller has been open about her upbringing, especially since she came out as a lesbian in 2010.

While speaking to the Windy City Times, she described what the response was when she came out publicly, and said:

“The response has been probably overwhelmingly positive. See, my family is very Republican Catholic, so I learned a lesson there. I spent so many years thinking they would judge me that I realized I was judging them. They were overwhelmingly supportive and loving about it so the other point is when I did this I thought, “I guess I was judging my listeners in the same way.”

Celebrate that great No Kings Day energy w the brand new @StephMillerShow Alpha Liberal Force tshirt featuring ME! 😁 https://t.co/xxjrs0CGwT #NoKings pic.twitter.com/qltoTEnPuT — Stephanie Miller (@StephMillerShow) October 20, 2025

While commenting on how the issue of identity is often misjudged to be a partisan one, Miller continued:

“Dick Cheney has a gay daughter and Newt Gingrich has a gay sister and Phyllis Schlafly has a gay son and Barry Goldwater has a gay grandson…this isn’t a partisan issues anymore; this is a human- and civil-rights issue. I realized I couldn’t talk authentically about these issues anymore without revealing my whole truth.”

Miller also shared with After Ellen that he felt she could not authentically support issues such as marriage equality without revealing to her audience that she is also gay.