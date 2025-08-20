Judge sets date for Kneecap’s Mo Chara’s UK Terror Case ruling

Judge Paul Goldspring confirms September date for decision in case involving Kneecap rapper Mo Chara.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring reserved judgment during today's hearing, confirming that his determination on the court’s jurisdiction, and thus the viability of the terrorism charge, will be handed down on 26 September. The charge centers on allegations that Mo Chara displayed a Hezbollah flag during a November 2024 gig in London, a gesture that was deemed supportive of a proscribed organization under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2006.

At the hearing, the defence team, led by Brenda Campbell KC, argued the case should collapse on technical grounds: they claimed that the required Attorney General’s consent to bring charges was granted one day too late, placing the charge outside the six-month legal window.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove countered, asserting that the charge was laid within the permissible timeframe and that AG consent was not required until the court appearance itself. At the conclusion of a charged three-hour session, Judge Goldspring adjourned the case, instructing that the judgment on jurisdiction be delivered at the next scheduled hearing on 26 September. Mo Chara remains on unconditional bail, and he has not yet entered a plea, pending the court’s decision.

Key moments from today’s hearing

The courtroom and its surroundings were filled with supporters of Kneecap, carrying Irish and Palestinian flags, chanting “Free Mo Chara”. Public order conditions were strictly enforced by the Met Police to prevent disruptions.

Inside the court, proceedings were conducted with the aid of an Irish language interpreter, reflecting Mo Chara’s cultural background and need for accurate interpretation. In statements made outside court, Mo Chara emphasised that the case represented more than personal woes, but part of a broader narrative about Palestine, which he described as being overshadowed by the legal spectacle.

What happens next?

All eyes will now turn to 26 September, when Judge Goldspring will deliver his ruling on whether the court has the jurisdiction to hear the case. If he rules that the charge is invalid on procedural grounds, Mo Chara will avoid trial and plea; if not, the case will proceed, and he will be required to enter a plea in open court.

The outcome will carry important implications for Kneecap, their expression of political dissent, and the broader debate on artistic freedom and legal limits.