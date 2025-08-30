Why is Kneecap asking fans to boycott McDonald's? Complete drama explained

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mo Chara, DJ Provaí and Móglaí Bap of Kneecap during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Irish rap group Kneecap stirred up new controversy at their latest show in Belfast, asking fans to boycott McDonald's. This came right after their planned U.S. tour was scrapped amid one member's ongoing court case linked to alleged support for Hezbollah. At the Vital festival, their heated show also hit out at Kemi Badenoch, the DUP, and the U.S. army, drawing loud cheers from the packed crowd.

Irish rap group Kneecap has had to cancel their 15-date U.S. tour, citing the timing of an upcoming London court appearance that clashes with the tour’s launch. Group member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, or Mo Chara on stage, is in trouble for showing a Hezbollah flag during a 2023 show in London.

The court thinks this act might show support for a banned group. The band says they will come back to the U.S. with an even "bigger tour" after they win their case. They also said the UK government is unfairly targeting them. At their most recent show, they also doubled as a political rally, where they urged people to stop buying from McDonald's and performed to a crowd chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.

McDonald's faces global backlash and boycott over Israel ties

McDonald's, a global fast-food chain, is now in the middle of a huge boycott due to the rising conflict between Israel and Hamas in October 2023. This move gained momentum after Muslim-majority nations, including Kuwait, Malaysia, and Pakistan, made it clear that they do not want to link up with the brand.

The firm then acknowledged that the controversy and lots of false information really affected their business. Trouble started when McDonald's Israel said it had given out many free meals to the Israeli Defense Forces, prompting backlash across several markets. Even though the brand's stores are usually run by local owners, McDonald's took direct control of all 225 of its Israeli restaurants.

Kneecap sparks controversy with political messages at Belfast show

Irish rap group Kneecap stirred fresh controversy during their last show in Belfast, using their stage to shout out bold political words. The trio started with a strong call for the US soldiers to leave Ireland, a line many took as a reply to Shannon Airport's ongoing use as a transit point for American military flights.

The group also hit out at UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch with harsh words, making the debate around the band's bold moves grow even more. Kneecap, who has faced multiple investigations and been banned around the world for their past words, still stands by what they say.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!