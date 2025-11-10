How many terms can a Texas governor serve? Greg Abbott's career explored as he announces reelection bid

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion, Austin, Texas, March 13, 2019. The press conference was held to announce the opening of a new BMI (Broadcast Music Inc) office. (Photo by John Anderson/The Austin Chronicle/Getty Images)

Texas governor Greg Abbott made headlines after he announced his re-election bid on Thursday for a fourth term in 2026. According to Fox 26 Houston, Abbott's campaign has been launched under the slogan "Let's Roll." In case he wins, he will be the longest-serving governor that the state has ever had to date.

He spoke in Houston before a mass of people and stated that his decision was to ensure the continuation of what he described as the "Texas model." According to Abbott, he wanted to keep Texas as a "bastion of common sense in a country reeling from far-left, progressive insanity." In his speech, he said,

"Texas is not just another state—it's our home. Our heritage. As Texans, we will defend this state with every fiber of our being. We will protect what we built, finish what we started, and lead Texas into its glorious future."

This announcement of a re-election bid has garnered attention on the number of terms that a governor can serve in Texas. It has been stated that the governor in Texas faces no term limits, which means that they can get re-elected as many times as the public chooses them. This setup is similar to the one in several other US states, like Idaho, Illinois, New York, Wisconsin, and Vermont, to name a few.

Meanwhile, there are many states where term limits are imposed on the respective governors. Some of the states in this category are Alaska, Alabama, Maryland, Maine, Louisiana, Montana, Rhode Island, Ohio, and others.

Exploring Greg Abbott's career amid news of his re-election bid for the position of Texas governor

Greg Abbott has been serving as the Texas Governor since the year 2015. Prior to that, the Republican was serving as the attorney general of Texas from 2002 to 2015. Abbott has also been the justice of the Texas Supreme Court from 1996 to 2001. As of 2025, he has already become the longest-serving incumbent governor in Texas.

Last year, TIME declared Abbott one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world. According to the official website of the Office of the Texas Governor,

"Governor Abbott's vision for an even stronger Texas is focused on creating more jobs and economic opportunity, educating the leaders of the next generation, protecting individual liberties, restoring parental rights in education, and securing the southern border."

According to The Texas Tribune, during his recent speech, Abbott said that if Democrats win the election, it will destroy the state's economy and tax system.

"What we have in Texas is precious. But it can all be destroyed in one bad election," said Abbott during his speech.

Born in Wichita Falls and raised in Duncanville, Greg Abbott did his graduation from the University of Texas at Austin. He later attended Vanderbilt University, where he earned his law degree. As far as his personal life is concerned, Abbott tied the knot with Cecilia, who is a former teacher and principal. The couple also has a daughter named Aubrey who recently got married this year.

The 2026 Texas gubernatorial election is set to take place on November 3, 2026.