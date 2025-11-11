"Listerine latte with a side of shame": Internet mocks as Erewhon launches limited edition 'Mint Condition Smile Smoothie' with Boka

Erewhon launches limited edition 'Mint Condition Smile Smoothie' with Boka (via Getty Images)

Erewhon's at it again, dropping a wild collaboration that nobody saw coming - this time swapping wellness trends for toothpaste vibes. The fancy SoCal market hooked up with Boka, a brand obsessed with natural dental hygiene, to roll out the Mint Condition Smile Smoothie, a one-time-only sip shaped after that sharp icy zing you get from brushing your teeth.

According to Dexerto, slashed at $11 per 12 ounce cup, the blend aims for that squeaky-clean mouth sensation, mashing Erewhon's go-to wellness angle with Boka's no-junk promise. As soon as the news went out, someone took to their X account, and commented:

"next up: Listerine latte with a side of shame."

Erewhon turns Boka's minty toothpaste vibe into a limited-time citrus green tea smoothie

A Los Angeles favorite, Erewhon, just dropped a new seasonal drink made with oral-care brand Boka - turning their popular mint toothpaste vibe into something you can sip. Instead of calling it fresh breath in a cup, they mixed citrus green tea with coconut milk, tossed in some mango, banana, and real mint, then layered in chlorophyll, blue spirulina, along with silica for extra zing.

Sitting on top? Crunchy cacao bits paired with shredded coconut flakes to give texture. You'll find this pick-me-up only at Erewhon's 14 spots around town until the end of November.

What do the netizens say?

The new smoothie dropped online and got people talking fast. Yet not everyone's buying the hype - some say it tastes great, while a bunch think the whole thing feels forced.

Even so, chatter exploded almost overnight. Whether it's genius or just noisy, folks can't stop arguing.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Who asked for this," a user commented.

"Nothing like breakfast tasting like regret… with extra mint," another user commented.

"Now release a smoothie flavored toothpaste. Sounds much better," another netizen expressed.

"they charging $18 to make me brush my teeth with a straw," a user wrote.

