Rampage Jackson is back on Kick and hoping for Syko Stu’s forgiveness after his son Raja’s attack

Former UFC wrestler Quinton Jackson, who is more famously known as Rampage Jackson, broke his silence on his son, Raja Jackson’s assault on Syko Stu during a KnokX Pro Wrestling show on August 23. Raja landed more than 20 heavy punches on Stu after knocking him out, leading to his hospitalization, as per The New York Post.

Raja, who is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, attacked Stu while the KnokX Pro show was being live-streamed. Now, in a Kick livestream, his father returned to share his opinion on his son’s actions. Remarking that he hoped Stu could forgive him, Jackson said,

“Hopefully one day I can meet Syko Stu and shake his hand and have a man-to-man with him and stuff like that, but who knows…I hope Syko Stu can forgive me, myself as a Dad.”

Rampage Jackson also made it clear that he does not condone his son Raja Jackson’s actions

At the beginning of his most recent Kick live stream, Rampage Jackson took a few minutes to speak about August 23’s incident.

Since the unfortunate incident this weekend, you know, it’s hard for me to talk about it, but you know, just to keep it 100%, you know. I feel bad about what happened to Syko Stu. You know, I don’t condone what my son did at all, very, very unfortunate.”

Jackson also made it clear that if he were present at the KnokX Pro Wrestling show in Los Angeles that fateful day, he would not have let the situation get out of hand. He added,

“If I was there, things would have went different…I wasn’t there.”

Despite his son’s actions, Jackson admitted that as a father, he needs to stand by Raja. He explained,

“I am a father, so, you know, I gotta have my son’s back but I’m gonna let justice play out, take its course.”

Jackson also shared that as of this moment, he can not go into certain details related to the incident. The former MMA fighter did express how bad he felt that Stu’s family had to witness him being repeatedly hit by his son. During the live stream, he added,

“I feel bad about Syko Stu, and his family. His family had to see that, see that s**t…I just wish I could have been there but I couldn’t.”

Jackson also cautioned his fans against believing lies being spread about the incident by certain people on social media who share and propagate untrue edits of the unfortunate incident. He also opened up about the racist comments some people are engaging in after the incident, and expressed his disappointment. Amidst everything, Jackson mulled on how difficult it is to be a father and remarked,

“I’m doing what any father would do. Being a father in hard moments like this. Sometimes you’re proud of your kids, sometimes you’re not proud of your kids. But at the end of the day, you’re still their father.”

During the Kick stream, Jackson also revealed that at the time the fight between Raja and Stu was taking place, he was dropping his other child off at college and helping her set up her dorm. The UFC fighter became aware of the incident at the same time as everyone else and attempted to find out the truth. He reiterated to his viewers that it is important to consume information on the internet carefully, without falling into traps set up by fake edits that maliciously spread false information.