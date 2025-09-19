"Queen behavior": Big Brother 27 fans react to Morgan and Ashley surviving the double eviction

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Big Brother season 27 returned with a new episode on September 18, 2025.

The two-hour special segment was a double eviction episode, which ended Kelley and Lauren’s journeys on the show.

They left the contest as the third and fourth jurors after Rachel and Will went in the previous weeks.

With their exits, the remaining houseguests, Morgan, Ashley, Keanu, Vince, and Ava, advanced to the next stage of the competition, becoming the official final five contestants of the show.

Big Brother fans were pleased to see Ashley and Morgan in the final five, as they flocked to X to commend their performances in the September 18 episode.

Netizens appreciated their friendship and gameplay and congratulated them on surviving the risks of a double eviction.

Both Ashley and Morgan were members of the Judges’ alliance, which was down to three players, including Vince. The other two members, Rachel and Will, had already been eliminated in the previous weeks.

For the double eviction, Morgan and Ashley joined forces not only to ensure their own safety but also to get their targets out of the house.

Viewers of the CBS show applauded their gameplay, as one commented:

“MORGAN WON HOH & HER AND ASHLEY MADE FINAL 5 OMGJDJDJDJ Queen behavior.”

Big Brother fans were happy to have Ashley and Morgan in the final five and hoped they continued to advance in the game.

“Sooooo proud of Ashley and Morgan tonight. They ate that comp up!” a fan wrote.

“morgan and ashley surviving the double eviction like God intended,” another one commented.

“MORGAN HOH AND ASHLEY WAS ONLY A FEW SECONDS BEHIND HER. THIS DUO,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of Big Brother expressed a similar sentiment, impressed by their performance in the special Head of Household challenge.

“ASHLEY IN SECOND PLACE?? MORGAN WINNING?? OUR GIRLSSS OMG,” a person wrote.

“ASHLEY AND MORGAN IN FINAL FIVE LETS F*CKING GOOOOOOO,” another one commented.

“kelley gone, morgan hoh, ashley safe. i simply do not care what happens next i am at peace,” a netizen reacted.

Big Brother season 27: What happened in the special Head of Household competition?

After Kelley was evicted from the house, the houseguests (except Vince) competed in a live Head of Household (HOH) challenge to lay the ground for the second elimination.

The competition was called ‘Wretched Reactor,’ where the participants had to roll “power orbs” up a ramp in an attempt to land five on a reactor pad.

The first to complete the task in the shortest amount of time would win the contest and become the HOH.

All participants put in their best effort to complete the challenge with the fastest time, but it was Morgan who outperformed everyone to win the HOH title.

Ashley was just behind Morgan with three orbs on the reactor pad. As a result, Morgan saved herself from the eviction, while Ashley knew she was not her target.

After winning the HOH round, Morgan nominated Keanu and Lauren for eviction. Keanu then won the Power of Veto challenge and earned immunity. Following that, Morgan put Ava on the block.

The houseguests then cast their votes and sent Lauren home. With that, Ashley and Morgan survived the double eviction and entered the final five phase of the contest.

Fans were fond of their gameplay, with many saying Rachel Reilly, who was a member of their alliance, would be pleased to see the two working together.

Stay tuned for more updates.