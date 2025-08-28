Pauly Shore health struggles explored as he recalls benign tumor diagnosis

Pauly Shore was recently diagnosed with benign tumor in his pancreas (Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Pauly Shore recently spoke candidly about being diagnosed with a benign pancreatic tumor three months ago.

The 57-year-old actor-comedian shared in a recent Instagram post that he went for a regular full-body scan in Las Vegas at SimonMed. Shore underwent a procedure earlier this month at a Los Angeles hospital to get the non-cancerous tumor removed.

A few years back, the former MTV VJ also faced bladder-related problems and underwent the Rezum procedure. Pauly Shore shared during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience that he was having recurring issues while urinating, and it took him multiple tries to empty his bladder at night. He told the host:

“I would go pee at night and then my bladder wouldn't… it wouldn't empty, so I'd go pee and then I lied back down I'm like, ‘F*** I still have more pee,’ and then I'd do that four or five times in the middle of the night and then I finally went I went and got a… I went to my doctor and he sent me up with the urologist.”

Pauly Shore also released a stand-up routine on overcoming his bladder issues. He gave a funny recollection of using a catheter for a week after undergoing the Rezum procedure.

Pauly Shore talked about his health scare, while encouraging his followers to get a preventive scan

The Guest House star posted a video about the diagnosis of a non-cancerous tumor in the pancreas. The actor-comedian talked in a video he shot on a hospital bed before his surgery and said:

“About two months ago, I went and did a preventative scan on my body, head to toe, ‘cause that's what you're supposed to do.”

He added:

“They found a small tumor inside my pancreas. So, I've been dealing with it for the last couple of months.”

Shore, who was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, concluded the pre-surgery part of the video by describing the tumor as a devil:

“They're gonna be taking it out. We're gonna get rid of it. It's like a devil that's in me. [...] And that's that. So, we'll see you on the other side, bye!”

The next part of the clip resumed after five days of the surgery. Pauly Shore continued the video from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and revealed that the procedure was successful, claiming that the doctors took the “Gremlin” out of him. He added:

“My advice to anyone watching this is to get a scan, ‘cause you never know what the f***’s inside your body. Because I didn't know, I just did a preventative scan, because I was bored and I just wanted to do a checkup and they found a little tumor inside my pancreas. And they scooped it out. It's benign. It's gone for good.”

While talking about his instincts, the diagnosis, and the procedure, Pauly Shore got emotional on camera. He said:

“It's been tough. The aftermath of the surgery… Of an abdomen surgery is pretty f***ing hard.”

Shore shared that he lost five pounds after the procedure. In the video's caption, the comedian encouraged the readers to get a body scan and recounted his experience from being diagnosed to booking his surgery on August 21. He highlighted why preventative scans are rare:

“Preventative scans are rare. Most people only get a scan when something is already wrong. People avoid them for different reasons. Maybe they can’t afford it (a full body scan costs around $1,000-$2,000), or maybe they don’t want to know.”

Pauly Shore also shared that he had no symptoms and was always on top of his health before he followed his instincts and got a full-body scan. The comedian also revealed that he is all right and healing every day. Before concluding his post, Shore again encouraged others to get a preventative scan, asserting how it might save someone’s life.