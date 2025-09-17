"Our jaws were DROPPED": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Robert Irwin's performance

Robert Irwin from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 premiered on September 16, 2025, with a fresh batch of celebrities taking on the ballroom to showcase their dance skills.

Judged by Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba (who missed the premiere due to an illness), episode one saw the contestants putting in their best efforts to leave a lasting first impression of the experts.

Among them was Robert Irwin, wildlife conservationist and brother of season 21 winner Bindi Irwin, who wowed the panelists with his jive choreography.

Partnered with professional dancer, Witney Carson, Robert danced to Steppenwolf’s Born to Be Wild, exceeding the judges’ expectations.

His act was not only praised for being technically sound but also for being energetic and engaging as a debut performance.

Dancing with the Stars fans on X gushed over Robert and Witney’s first act, with many complimenting the pair’s chemistry on stage.

Viewers were amazed to see Robert’s dance skills and his ability to be in sync with his partner. As fans shared their opinions on the wildlife conservationist’s act, one commented:

“No because my mom and I literally looked at each other at the end and both of our jaws were DROPPED, we were speechless. Robert and Witney absolutely killed it this week!!”

Dancing with the Stars fans were pleasantly surprised by Robert’s ability to perform, with many already saying that he was worthy of winning the season.

“best first dance of not only the night but of the whole show ROBERT AND WITNEY ARE MY MIRRORBALL CHAMPIONS,” a fan wrote.

“Going into this Robert was the one I was rooting for the most, but I was expecting him to be a bit clumsy and corny for the first dance. He absolutely BLEW my expectations out the park! He did so amazing I was STUNNED,” another one commented.

“WAIT ROBERT IRWIN ATE DOWNNNNNN And afaik, he has zero dance experience??? He reminds me of Stephen Nedoroscik's energy but more contained,” an X user reacted.

Other viewers of Dancing with the Stars expressed a similar sentiment.

“Robert Irwin living up to the expectations people may have set with Bindi’s win. Those were sharp kicks, pointed feet, and wonderful charisma. That’s our son,” one person posted.

“Robert Irwin, Condragulations. You are the winner of season 33 DWTS,” another one wrote.

“Robert my mouth was AGAPE DURING THE WHOLE THING WOWWWW!!! AND WITNEY CALLING BACK TO SOME MOVES FROM BINDI'S FIRST DANCE....STUNNING. STUNNING,” another netizen commented.

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough calls Robert’s act the “best first dance” of the show

While speaking to the cameras before meeting his partner, Witney, Robert joked that “crocs are my comfort zone, dancing is not.”

Although he admitted that he was a novice, Robert wanted to give the show his best shot because, to him, it meant more than just competing for the trophy. It was about creating a legacy.

Shortly after rehearsals began, Robert shared that he not only wanted to honor and continue his late father Steve Irwin’s legacy but also create his own.

With determination in his mind, he stepped out on the Dancing with the Stars stage and left the judges pleasantly surprised.

Bruno Tonioli was up on his feet after Robert’s act concluded. He called the performance “great” and praised the pair for their timing and execution.

Derek, on the other hand, praised Robert for meeting the standard his sister set in season 21.

“The best first dance I’ve ever seen on the show!” he expressed.

Upon hearing that, Robert said that he was doing it for his family, who were present in the audience. With that, he earned 15 out of 20 points, tying with Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas.

Stay tuned for more updates.