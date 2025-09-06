"My heart breaks for you" - Big Brother season 27 fans disappointed by Rachel Reilly's shocking elimination

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

Big Brother season 27 took a drastic turn after a shocking elimination sent one contestant packing.

When the live feeds returned after Mickey Lee’s eviction from the house, it introduced viewers to an unexpected departure.

It was revealed that Rachel Reilly had been eliminated, or “sacrificed,” at the White Locust resort.

After competing on the show for eight weeks and avoiding the block each time, the former winner was taken out after not being able to finish a puzzle, making her the first juror of the season.

Her departure changed the dynamics of the house and triggered a negative response from fans and former contestants alike.

What upset viewers the most was that Rachel was eliminated not through a vote but because of a challenge.

They believed it was unfair and unnecessary, convinced Rachel deserved better.

In the previous segment, the Mastermind had warned the houseguests that everyone would check into the White Locust resort, but one would be unable to check out.

In this case, it was Rachel who failed to complete an individual challenge and was sent packing.

Big Brother fans took to X to express their disappointment, with many slamming production for the situation.

“Rachel Reilly, this season of Big Brother would have been forgettable and absolutely nothing without you. You are a legend and always will be. You ARE big brother. And you deserved so much better. My heart breaks for you,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother viewers criticized CBS for introducing the twist and orchestrating Rachel’s departure.

“Alison Grodner is the worst f**king executive producer of all time. Why the hell would she KEEP applying wack a** twists that lead to the worst results every f**king season...? It is beyond dumb as f**k and makes no sense,” a fan wrote.

“This is more than mourning Rachel, this is goodbye to BB for me. I can’t watch it now. What’s the f**king point if they can just shut the live feeds off & ELIMINATE a frontrunner? We all analyze every second of the game for months? For what? Tell me @CBSBigBrother FOR WHAT,” another reacted.

“A comp eliminating someone who had never been nominated, the BB blockbuster still in place by the final 8. Congratulations CBS you have OFFICIALLY killed the social and strategic parts of this game,” a user posted.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“NOBODY and I mean NOBODY deserves AFP like Rachel does. Production just played in our faces,” an X user wrote.

“Production rigging the show for the casuals. Big Brother never deserved the icon and legend that is Rachel Reilly,” a netizen commented.

“The star of your show comes back after 15 years as the only returnee, has made it to jury without being nominated and you introduce a twist to remove her from the game without a vote. Big Brother production’s ability to f**k up is unmatched,” a person reacted.

What is the White Locust twist in Big Brother season 27?

White Locust is said to be a version of a popular competition seen in the 2023 spinoff Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

According to the rules of the challenge, one person is required to complete an individual task in a certain amount of time.

They will then pick the next person, who has to finish the same task in less time.

The first person unable to complete the challenge in their allotted time gets eliminated.

In this case, the unlucky person was Rachel.

However, the actual task remains unknown as viewers will have to wait until the next episode, which will air on September 9, 2025, to see what unfolded at the White Locust resort.

In the meantime, the live feeds captured the Big Brother houseguests processing Rachel’s elimination.

While many were still shocked at the way she had to leave the competition, Kelley was pleased she was gone.

“I’m glad Rachel’s gone. This house is so much more peaceful… You don’t have to walk around on eggshells,” she said.

The feeds also showed Keanu having a private moment, during which he stared at the memory wall and remembered Rachel.

He admitted to being shocked by her exit and added that he wanted her in the final two so he could beat her.

Stay tuned for more updates.