MrBeast responds to viral claims of Kai Cenat joining the TeamWater streams

MrBeast & Kai Cenat (Image via Getty)

The apparent beef between Adin Ross and Kai Cenat seems to have been resolved a while ago. However, netizens raised their eyebrows after Cenat allegedly skipped joining a live stream with MrBeast, with Ross being a part of it. The world's most subscribed YouTuber intervened in the speculations and revealed the facts.

The broadcast was hosted for Jimmy Donaldson's newest venture, TeamWater. Along with xQc and Adin, MrBeast recently went live on Kick to spread the message, aiming to collect a significant amount of monetary help to provide for those in need.

TeamWater is MrBeast's 2025 global charity initiative with a mission to provide clean drinking water to communities in need. The goal of this high-profile collaborative effort is to raise $40 million by the end of this month and fund sustainable water availability.

MrBeast calls Kai Cenat during a charity stream with Adin Ross and XQC raising money for TeamWater, but Kai doesn’t pick up.



While multiple streamers have donated thousands, Kai Cenat still hasn’t donated a single dollar 💧💰 pic.twitter.com/WLL3UNhae8 — ClippedHub 📸 (@ClippedHubb) August 15, 2025

Jimmy is renowned globally for his philanthropic endeavours. With the help of his worldwide visibility and a dynamic social media presence, he has contributed to multiple charities in the past several years. Similar to his past campaigns, he has joined hands with acclaimed content creators, streamers, and other influencers to encourage donations.

Everything we know about MrBeast's reaction to Kai Cenat skipping his TeamWater streams

As per a report by Dexerto, MrBeast informed Adin and xQc about inviting creators to be a part of this crucial live stream. He said that someone initially agreed to join, but pulled out after knowing Ross would be there. While he did not name the creator, the internet filled in the blanks.

Suddenly, Kai Cenat was perceived as the unnamed streamer who backed out last moment. With assumptions and speculations surfacing on social media platforms, the drama gained traction.

To set the facts straight and stop the gossip spiral, Jimmy took to X and reacted to the claims, confirming,

"I never said it was Kai, and to be clear it’s not Kai. Let’s chill with this whole Kai hate boner thing."

On August 14, Donaldson reflected on the ongoing criticism and controversy after Adin highlighted that several netizens thought Kai avoided joining the TeamWater livestream. Dismissing the rumors, he reacted,

"No, but they didn't think, they just assumed it was to get viral clips... Well, I responded and cleared it up."

In this recent stream hosted on Kick, he also addressed netizens targeting Kai for his decision not to be a part of the TeamWater initiative. His choice not to get involved with a noble cause sparked discussions online. Responding to the judgment, MrBeast stated during a live broadcast with xQc and Ross,

"Hey, by the way, to the community that's been clipping... Let's all chill. No, I'm actually being serious. Chill. Like, Kai doesn't have to donate to TeamWater. Obviously, there are charities I don't donate to. Just, everyone, calm the hell down."

