"Most dramatic breakup conversation" - Big Brother 27 fans react to Vince and Morgan's fallout over Lauren drama

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother season 27 saw a drastic shift in dynamics after week 10’s Head of Household (HOH) Vince nominated Ava, Kelley, and Keanu for the upcoming eviction, with his target set on Ava.

He announced his decision after Morgan spent hours trying to convince him to put Lauren on the eviction block. The live feeds showcased Morgan pleading with Vince to nominate Lauren because she was a threat to her safety in the competition.

But Vince decided not to play according to Morgan’s strategy. So, he sided with Lauren and did not put her up for eviction.

His decision did not sit well with Morgan, who criticized him for choosing to prioritize Lauren over her.

In a dramatic confrontation in the HOH room, Morgan called out Vince for not protecting her and trusting Lauren, even after knowing how dangerous she was in the game.

According to Morgan, Vince was busy having the “greatest time in the world” with Lauren without worrying about the potential threats.

Vince argued that he had a soft spot for Lauren and did not think she was some “devious schemer.”

He did not want Morgan to feel upset, so he assured her that she was his friend and that he loved her, but she remained unconvinced.

Big Brother fans on X reacted to their fallout, as one netizen commented:

“This is the most dramatic breakup conversation I've ever seen on the feeds. And I've watched actual relationships actually break up on the feeds before.”

Big Brother viewers shared their thoughts on the pair’s intense conversation, with many saying it was as entertaining as a soap opera.

“this is like a soap opera what is happening,” a person wrote.

“morgan and vince could do pride and prejudice but kiera knightly and matthew macfadyen could never do mince,” another one commented.

“Morgan says "you would rather keep Lauren safe and happy, and then put me in harm's way, and hope I forgive you because I've always done that" Vince: "That sounds like a Keanu line" No Vince she cooked you bruh,” a fan commented.

Some Big Brother fans enjoyed watching the two go back and forth, while others expressed their surprise after Vince said “I love you” to Morgan.

“watching morgan drag vince is liking watching leonardo da vinci paint the monet lisa ..THIS IS CINEMA TO ME,” a user reacted.

“I’m not going to lie, I am eating this up right now. They are both emotionally manipulating each other. Vince and Morgan are a match made in heaven,” another X user posted.

“morgan asking why and vince immediately saying “BECAUSE I LOVE YOU!” this f**kjng wattpad story,” one fan wrote.

Big Brother season 27: Morgan accuses Vince of valuing Lauren more than her

After hearing how upset Lauren was with his decision, Vince assured her that he was trying to find a middle ground. He wanted to protect her and do what was best for the two of them.

He did not want Morgan to doubt his intentions or think that he would keep someone in the house who would come after her.

The Big Brother star added that he was on her side and did not want to hurt her game.

However, after analyzing the situation that he was in, he wondered if his alliance with Morgan was coming to an end.

“I feel like you’re breaking up with me, like in the game,” he said.

Morgan, on the other hand, was not satisfied with his explanations. She accused him of valuing Lauren more than her. When Vince said that was not true, Morgan argued that his action showed otherwise.

Morgan warned Vince that if he continued to pick Lauren over her, it would force her to believe that all this time, Lauren was actually his “number one.” She added that she felt “foolish” for trusting Vince with all her life.

Toward the end of the live feed segment, Vince told the Big Brother contestant that he wanted to reach the end line with her.

When she asked why, he said:

"Because I love you. You’re my best friend in here.”

He concluded that she was exactly the type of person he wanted to meet in the Big Brother house.

Stay tuned for more updates.