"Manipulating him so well" - Big Brother 27 fans react to Morgan saying she hasn't been running Vince's HOH

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother season 27 continued with the live feeds on Sunday, September 14, since CBS aired the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. ET instead.

The feeds showed tension building between Morgan and Vince, who continued to debate putting Lauren up on the block as the replacement nominee.

Vince had been against the idea of going after Lauren from the start, as she was his ally. More so, because nominating her and potentially ending her time on the show would jeopardize his own game.

So, he requested Morgan not to use her Power of Veto to change the nominees (Ava, Kelley, and Keanu).

But Morgan argued otherwise, assuring Vince that Lauren would have votes to stay if she were nominated.

Vince halfheartedly delivered the news to Lauren, who began to cry upon hearing it.

Vince then tried to persuade Morgan to change her mind, saying his reign as the Head of Household (HOH) had been “hijacked.”

He believed Morgan and Keanu were making him take certain decisions.

Morgan disagreed and said:

“Just because I decide to use the veto, it does not mean that I’m running you HOH. I’m not allowing that narrative.”

Big Brother fans on X reacted to Morgan’s statement, as one commented:

“morgan is manipulating him so well yall I CANTTT.”

Many Big Brother fans disagreed with Morgan and firmly believed that she was dictating Vince’s decisions.

“Morgan says to she don’t run his HoH but she’s giving him assignments to talk to certain people and wants him to put up Lauren because she says so. I mean it’s all game but let’s be real you’re running that man’s Hoh,” a fan wrote.

“morgan: “i’m not running your hoh” *proceeds to force vince to put up his ally and make a move that’s only beneficial for her game*” another one commented.

“Vince is gonna lose this game listening to Morgan and if Morgan ends up winning, he’ll regret every decision he’s made this season,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“Morgan now to Vince: I am NOT running your HOH’s. Morgan in Final 2 vs Vince: I RAN VINCES HOH’S I GOT HIM TO PUT LAUREN UP! Morgan is winning this,” a person posted.

“If Vince didn't have feelings for Morgan, he wouldn't be listening to this for 12 hours a day on repeat. Sadly he has tangled business with personal and this is the result,” another netizen commented.

“It is the narrative…U have hijacked his HOH and if you were truly an ally u wouldn’t have threatened tk go your own way if he didn’t do what u wanted,” one fan reacted.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Vince agrees to name Lauren as the replacement nominee

After seeing how upset Lauren was about going up on the block, Vince tried to speak with Morgan, hoping to change her mind.

But Morgan was not happy with Vince’s shifting allegiance.

“So you are asking me to not use it, to keep yours and Lauren’s relationship intact and tighter than ever,” she said.

Vince tried to make the Big Brother star realize that Lauren would never put them on the block together, but she remained skeptical.

According to Morgan, if Lauren were a true ally, she would “get over it because she has to.”

Upon hearing that, Vince said that his HOH week had not been his because it was “perceptually” hijacked by Morgan and Keanu.

The female Big Brother star immediately denied the allegation, and after some back and forth, Vince agreed to put Lauren on the block.

“Use the Veto on Ava. I will put Lauren up. Can I have a hug? I’m not fighting with you,” he said.

Later, Morgan told Vince that she disliked how Kelley had insinuated that she was running his HOH. She wanted to vote Kelley out of the contest just for spreading rumors in the house.

She then assured Vince that she wanted him to have a successful HOH and that she would never promote anything that would put him in jeopardy.

However, later, during a chat with Ashley, Vince opened up about his concerns, saying that if Lauren went home on his HOH, everything would look “stupid.”

He concluded that it would make his HOH “Morgan’s HOH” and his failure.

Stay tuned for more updates.