"When you're just dating, you're kissing another man's wife": Kody Brown on protecting his daughters in Sister Wives

Kody Brown emphasizes chastity and protection in daughter Aurora’s relationship on Sister Wives (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Kody Brown, who leads TLC's Sister Wives, expressed his strong views on chastity and emotional safety after he met Aurora Brown's boyfriend, Brodie Utley, in the show's October 26 episode. This event showed Kody's core values about relationships and how he guards his children.

In the episode, Kody was introduced to Brodie, whom Aurora 23 brought to meet the family. Kody used this chance to remind Brodie about his duty to keep Aurora safe.

He compared it to his marriage with Robyn Brown, his only current wife, saying,

“When you're protecting a girl like I want to protect Robyn, when I'm protecting her from myself, I'm trying to protect her from being hurt by me."

Aurora, who listened to her father’s conversation, interpreted his words as a lesson on abstinence.

“After a while, it's clear that my dad's talking about chastity,” she said. “And I can tell Brodie's very much thinking about tactics: 'I know how to use knives. I'm trained in mixed martial arts. She's good, sir.”

Kody then expanded on his perspective in a confessional, explaining that his concern was not about physical safety but moral boundaries.

“I'm just constantly reminding Aurora and Brodie to take care because I don't want my kids fooling around,” he told the cameras. “I say to these young men, 'Almost always your job is to protect my daughter, even from yourself. When you're just dating, you're kissing another man's wife until she's your wife. And if she doesn't become your wife, you're kissing another man's wife.'”

As a father of 18, Kody emphasized that his stance stems from his commitment to chastity.

“I believe in chastity, like, don't take something away from them that doesn't belong to you,” he said. “If you love my daughter, then you'll love her as much as I loved her mother. And I kept my hands off of her 'til we were married.”

Kody Brown reflects on past marriages and evolving views on his daughters’ relationships

Looking back on his past, Kody realized that while he was pursuing Robyn, he remained wed to Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown - his first three wives.

Despite his intense line of questioning, Kody ultimately gave Brodie a cautious nod of approval.

“He wears cowboy boots. He rides horses. He listens to country western music. He even plays guitar. The cowboy cliché is like the cliché of the drummer in a rock and roll band. It's like, can I trust my daughter with a cowboy? Well, I think I can trust my daughter with this cowboy.”

Kody also opened up on how his perspective on his daughters’ relationships has evolved over time.

Mentioning his earlier experiences with his daughters’ partners — including Madison Brush’s husband Caleb Brush, Mykelti Padron’s husband Tony Padron, and Aspyn Brown’s husband Mitch Thompson — he said, “I feel like I'm more discriminating now.”

After separating from Christine in 2021, followed by splits from Janelle and Meri, Kody acknowledged that his views on relationships have changed.

“In the culture I came from, if at 22, I'm going steady with somebody, it's because we're going to get married,” he said. “Every experience that I had was, like, I knew within a few days, maybe a few weeks of dating that it was good or not. And then later in my life, 25, 30 years later, I was like, 'Oh, that wasn't a good idea.'”

Kody’s reflections and advice continue to shape Sister Wives’ 20th season, offering insight into his evolving beliefs about family, faith, and relationships.