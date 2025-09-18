Kimberly Hunt GoFundMe raises over $68,000 as community rallies around influencer fired over Charlie Kirk comments

Kimberly Hunt posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@slaythegop)

A GoFundMe initiative for Kimberly Hunt, a liberal influencer and an HR worker, who claims she was fired from her job after an incident involving doxxing and commenting about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has already received more than $68,000 in donations.

Earlier this week, Hunt started the fundraiser with the title, "Doxxed, Fired, but Not Silenced", where she stated that her work was targeted after backlash on social media because of her commenting on Kirk's legacy.

Kimberly Hunt ('slaythegop' on IG) has spoken up against hate and wrongfully lost her job for it. Please consider donating and sharing her GoFundMe.https://t.co/XurVKTmU6k — Gavin J. Porter (@GavinJPorter) September 17, 2025

Hunt says that cooperation harassment reached her workplace and cost her said employment at the organization. She said the funds would go to help her take care of basic living expenses and her pets, while she transitions to developing content independently.

"The harassment reached my workplace, and it cost me my income. But let me be clear: this will not silence me. If anything, I intend to be louder. I want to use this as an opportunity to dig deeper into creating content that amplifies the voices of the unheard and continues to challenge hate," she wrote on the GoFundMe campaign bio.

Hunt's situation has turned into one of several prominent dismissals following Kirk's passing. Journalists, professors, and private-sector employees from across the country have lost their careers for comments ranging from overt criticisms of Kirk's rhetoric to posts that appeared to celebrate his passing.

Kimberly Hunt's post that sparked controversy

The controversy arose from a number of Instagram posts Hunt posted following the assassination of Kirk in Utah earlier this month. In one post from a week prior, she objected to finding Kirk portrayed as a martyr for free speech, writing that he had "built an entire platform to spread hate, fear, and division" and, worse, "profited off of it."

"He traveled to college campuses specifically to indoctrinate young people who were still forming their own beliefs, pushing them toward dangerous, regressive ideologies," she added.

Just days later, after reports of online doxxing campaigns began appearing about people who critiqued Kirk, Hunt responded to the harassment.

"If you think doxxing me is going to silence me, you're dead wrong. Getting me fired won't shut me up, it'll just give me more time to be louder," Kimberly Hunt wrote in an another post.

She most recently stated on Instagram that she was terminated from her job. She stated she is disappointed that her company "decided not to protect" her at the end of her post. In addition, she asked her followers not to "contact her former employer" about the incident, asking them to learn from her experience instead. Lastly, she stated that she was looking into "legal options".

In the face of backlash, Hunt has found plenty of support online. The GoFundMe page picked up steam, raising over $68,000 in the first few days. Donors have sent messages lauding her for speaking out and promising to stand with her through the fallout.

Hunt has expressed that, for the time being at least, she’ll continue to create content and use her platform to rebut extremism.